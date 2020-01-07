New York City, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY (November 25, 2019) – Bike New York has announced that registration for the 2019 TD Five Boro Bike Tour will open on January 8, 2020, at 12:00PM (noon) EST.

The 2020 TD Five Boro Bike Tour will take place on Sunday May 3, 2020, when 32,000 cyclists from all walks of life, representing every state in the nation and dozens of countries around the world, will come together at the start line in lower Manhattan. They will ride 40 miles through the five boroughs of New York City on car-free streets, including over the Madison Avenue, Third Avenue, Queensboro, Pulaski and Verrazzano-Narrows Bridges. The proceeds from this popular best-of-New York event go toward Bike New York’s free bike education programs and its efforts to make city streets more bike friendly. Many riders also participate on behalf of one of dozens of charity partners.

“We’re extremely proud of the TD Five Boro Bike Tour and our education and advocacy work that it supports. The Tour sells out every year, so warm up your keyboards for January 8!” said Ken Podziba, President & CEO of Bike New York. “There’s nothing on Earth like riding 40 miles through car-free New York City streets!”

Using proceeds from the Tour, Bike New York’s bike education program has grown to become the largest of its kind in the country—this year alone, more than 30,000 kids and adults in all five boroughs learned bike skills.

Media participation and coverage of the Tour itself is encouraged; interested journalists are invited to register to experience the Tour from the inside at http://www.bike.nyc/events/td-five-boro-bike-tour/media.

Jon Orcutt Bike New York 718-383-6631 jorcutt@bike.nyc