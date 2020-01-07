LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) (“Cadiz”, the “Company”) posted to its website a new issue of CDZI Magazine, the Company’s quarterly newsletter. The latest edition includes a summary of industry headlines and media coverage from the final quarter of 2019, as well as content from the Company’s corporate blog and images from the SoCal Hemp Co. farming operation, which is preparing to move from a research trial to a commercial crop in 2020.



The current magazine and previous issues are available on our website at: https://www.cadizinc.com/investor-relations/

About Cadiz Inc.



Founded in 1983, Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) is a natural resources leader that owns 70 square miles of property with significant water resources in Southern California. The Company is the largest agricultural operation in San Bernardino County, California, where it has sustainably farmed since the 1980s and is also actively pursuing a joint venture to organically cultivate hemp on up to 9,600 acres. In partnership with pubic water agencies in Southern California, the Company is pursuing the Cadiz Water Project, which was recently named a Top 10 Infrastructure Project, to make available a new water supply for approximately 400,000 people and up to 1 million acre-feet of new groundwater storage capacity for the region. Guided by a holistic land management plan, Cadiz is dedicated to pursuing sustainable projects and practicing responsible stewardship of our land, water and agricultural resources. For more information, please visit www.cadizinc.com.

Cadiz, Inc.

Courtney Degener

213-271-1603 (o)

703-888-6054 (m)

cdegener@cadizinc.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future operating and financial performance of the Company and the financing activities of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those reflected in the Company’s forward-looking statements include the Company’s ability to maximize value for Cadiz land and water resources, the Company’s ability to obtain new financing as needed, the receipt of additional permits for the water project and other factors and considerations detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.