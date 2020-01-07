PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating the following companies on behalf of investors:



Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST), relating to the company's proposed acquisition by Thoma Bravo, LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive $47.60 in cash for each share of Instructure common stock owned. For additional information about this investigation please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/instructure-inc/.



TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD), relating to the company's proposed acquisition by The Charles Schwab Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 1.0837 shares of Schwab stock in exchange for each share of TD Ameritrade common stock owned. For additional information about this investigation please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/td-ameritrade/.



Expedia Group, Inc.(NASDAQ: EXPE), relating to corporate actions undertaken by the company's executive officers and directors. For additional information about this investigation please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/expedia-group-inc/.

