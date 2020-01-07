Tarrytown, NY, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quality Medical Management Services, LLC (QMMS USA), an affiliate of ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), announced today it has expanded and strengthened its management team by hiring Mary Paladino as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer - NY Metro. Mary Paladino will oversee ENTA’s NY Metro region finance operations and work in conjunction with Arthur Schwacke, who is now the EVP - Chief Financial Officer of QMMS USA. Arthur Schwacke, who joined ENTA in 1998, will work jointly with Robert Glazer, EVP – Chief Executive Officer, to grow QMMS USA nationally.

Mary joins QMMS USA from Citrin Cooperman & Company LLP and brings with her more than 25 years of practical experience, providing audit, accounting, and advisory services to multinational clients in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors. She has served a variety of industries, including health care, manufacturing and distribution, technology and life sciences, and not-for-profit. Mary graduated magna cum laude from the State University of New York at Oswego with a Bachelor of Science in Business and Accounting, and is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants. Mary is currently a partner and co-manages the audit and assurance practice for Citrin Cooperman’s White Plains, New York office.

The expansion of the QMMS USA management team is a direct response to the forecasted business growth going into the next decade. The company also announced other organizational changes/additions in its accounting, finance, marketing, business development, human resources and legal teams in preparation for future growth.

Accounting and Finance:

Camille Kuciej, CPA, who joins QMMS USA from Phelps Hospital, is now Sr. Accountant.

Jewel McKinney, who was previously employed by KPMG, LLP, is now Sr. Accountant.

Legal/Human Resources:

Lalenya Siegel, Esq., who was previously employed by Milbank Tweed Hadley and Mcloy, LLP, is now Of Counsel.

Jorge Lugo, M.S. HRM, SHRM-CP, PHR, who currently serves in the Navy Reserve, joins QMMS USA from Paychex, and is now Payroll Manager.

Business Development / Marketing:

Jason Campbell, Director of Marketing and Business Development, was promoted to Senior Director of Marketing and Business Development.

Steven Borzoni, who joins QMMS USA from Citigroup, is now Senior Marketing Manager.

Michael Komendowski, Senior Business Development Analyst, was promoted to Business Development Manager.

John Sweet, PRRC Supervisor, was promoted to Business Development Analyst.

Information Technology:

Anthony Venuto, Senior Director of Information Technology, will now oversee Application Development.

“I am very excited to be joining the QMMS USA team,” said Mary Paladino. “I believe QMMS USA has a great business model and talented management team. The group is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the changing healthcare environment and provide leading edge healthcare business management services to organizations regionally and nationally.”

“What makes QMMS USA truly special is the top-tier talent throughout the organization. Each member of our team brings a strategic and critical set of skills to the table that will be integral as we prepare to advance our pipeline regionally and nationally,” commented Robert Glazer, EVP - CEO of QMMS USA, LLC. “We have the right people in the right positions to harness the tools and techniques that have allowed ENT and Allergy Associates LLP to become the industry leader in back-office management strategies and services. Adding Mary to our organization brings an elevated level of corporate proficiency to the team that will directly impact the practice in a very positive way.”

"We've cultivated a best-in-class team with more than 60+ years of collective industry experience. It is important for us to maintain a strong, energetic and integrated management team regionally and nationally,” noted Robert Green, MD, Chairman of the Board and President of QMMS USA. "Mary is eager to join our growing management team, and we could not be more excited.”

About QMMS USA, LLC: Backed by over 20 years of experience, Quality Medical Management Services USA (QMMS USA) offers healthcare consultancy services in the area of medical staff operations, practice management, ancillary service revenue enhancement, compliance, records management, and business applications. QMMS USA provides a seasoned team to offer leading edge healthcare business management. QMMS USA implements best practices throughout to ensure success.

About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP: ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 46 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

