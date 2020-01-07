TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres”) (TSX: SRU.UN) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the three months and year ending December 31, 2019 on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.



SmartCentres will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. (ET). Participating on the call will be members of SmartCentres’ senior management.

Investors are invited to access the call by dialing 1-800-263-0877. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating. A recording of this call will be made available Wednesday, February 12, 2020 beginning at 8:30 p.m. (ET) through to 8:30 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. To access the recording, please call 1-888-203-1112 and enter the Replay Passcode 2575581#.

