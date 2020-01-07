Chris Lindop to Remain as Executive Vice President Reporting to Franz Walt CEO

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced the planned appointment of Peter Buhler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) replacing Chris Lindop, the current CFO who plans to retire in May 2020. Mr. Buhler will assume the responsibilities of CFO on February 05, 2020 at which time Mr. Lindop will transition to an Executive Vice President role, reporting directly to Franz Walt, Quotient’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The Company also announced the appointment of Ed Farrell as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Mr. Lindop, who will support the Company during the transitional phase and work directly for Mr. Walt on other strategic priorities, has also agreed to be available, as needed, in a consulting capacity following his retirement in May.

Franz Walt, Quotient’s CEO commented, "I would like to thank Chris for his pivotal contribution to the success of the company over the past three years and I am glad that his plans will permit him to continue with us to help Peter successfully transition into his new role and also to work closely with me on other critical projects for some time to come.”

Peter brings 20 years of experience in the strategic and financial leadership of life science and technology businesses in both the public and private sectors, including, Merck Serono, Anteis SA, Logitech SA and more recently with Stallergenes Greer Plc and Zaluvida AG, where he served as Group Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Walt continued, “We are extremely pleased to have Peter join us and to have him build on the strong foundation which Chris Lindop leaves as his legacy.”

In connection with our ongoing initiative to optimize structure and stream-line processes in preparation for commercialization and organic growth, Ed Farrell, formerly President of Quotient, has been appointed as the Company’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Farrell, a senior executive at Quotient since 2013, was in charge of leading MosaiQ™ research and development activities and established the Company’s ISO certified microarray facility.

Mr. Walt added, “Ed joined us 7 years ago, and in that time, he has made a significant positive impact on the organization. I have full confidence in Ed’s capability as Chief Operating Officer and I am delighted that he has accepted this new appointment. I am confident we have a very strong structure and team in place which will permit us to continue to exploit the opportunity which MosaiQ’s multimodality, multiplexing technology platform presents.”

About Quotient Limited

Building on 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania.



The Quotient logo and MosaiQ™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Quotient Limited and its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

