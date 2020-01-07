TYSONS, Va., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN), today announced that management will present at the Needham Growth Conference in New York, NY. This presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 14th at 4:50 p.m. ET.
The presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website (http://investors.appian.com)
About Appian
Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.
