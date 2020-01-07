SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced it will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference taking place January 14-15, 2020 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



eGain’s CEO Ashu Roy is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time, with one-on-one meetings with institutional investors held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://www.egain.com/company/investors.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with eGain management, please contact either your Needham representative, or MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com.

