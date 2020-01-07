BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences in January.



On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, the Company will participate in the 22nd Annual ICR Conference at the Grande Lakes Orlando Resort in Florida. Noodles’ discussion will begin at 1:00 PM ET and will be webcast live and archived on the Noodles & Company website. To access the webcast, please visit www.noodles.com under the “Investor Relations” tab, or directly through the ICR Conference website at www.icrconference.com .

On Wednesday, January 22, 2020, the Company will participate in Jefferies 9th Annual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit at The Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch in Colorado.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, from noodles and flavors that you know and love, to new ones you’re about to discover for the first time. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to good-for-you Zoodles, Noodles serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and 10,000 passionate team members, Noodles is dedicated to nourishing and inspiring every guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

