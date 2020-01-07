MAHWAH, N.J., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA) (“ascena” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company received written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), stating that the Company successfully regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Select Market set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Bid Price Rule”).



The Company previously received notification from the Nasdaq on July 29, 2019 citing failure to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share for its common stock for a period of 30 consecutive business days required by the Bid Price Rule for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Select Market. The letter provided that ascena had 180 calendar days, or until January 27, 2020, to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule.

