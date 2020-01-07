Domo Ranked #1 in BI and Mid Market BI Platforms with High Marks for Ease of Use, Quality Support and Ease of Doing Business

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced it has been named the top vendor in G2 Crowd ’s latest Grid® reports for Business Intelligence (BI) platforms and Mid-Market BI platforms, receiving high scores for ease of use, quality support and ease of doing business. Domo achieved a G2 Crowd score of 92 in the report for BI platforms and 91 in the Mid-Market report for BI platforms.



“Domo helps customers of all sizes modernize and mobilize any business process, and it’s incredibly rewarding to be recognized for our leadership through real customer feedback,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “No matter how many legacy BI or point data solutions customers have in place, we’ve found that customers still have significant unresolved data challenges that Domo can address to help them get BI leverage at cloud scale in record time.”

G2 Crowd’s Grid is based on real, unbiased user reviews and rates platforms algorithmically from product reviews shared by G2Crowd users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. The G2 Crowd ranking takes into account several factors buyers should consider including product attributes, vendor market presence, customer satisfaction, G2 Net Promoter Score® and the quality and age of reviews. Vendors in both reports are ranked by customer satisfaction and market presence.

For a complimentary copy of the report, visit: https://www.domo.com/solution/2020-g2-crowd-winter-report

