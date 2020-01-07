TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Split Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: PVS.PR.B, PVS.PR.D, PVS.PR.E, PVS.PR.F) is pleased to announce that Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG LLC”), the current investment manager for the Company, will replace Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc., (“BIM Canada”) as manager of the Company.



PSG LLC and BIM Canada are affiliates and are wholly owned subsidiaries of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”). There will be no change to the Company’s investment objectives and strategies.

Partners Value Split Corp. owns 80 million Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Brookfield Shares”) of Brookfield which generate cash flow through dividend payments that fund quarterly fixed cumulative preferential dividends for the holders of the Company’s preferred shares, and provide the holders of the Company's capital shares the opportunity to participate in any capital appreciation of Brookfield Shares.

