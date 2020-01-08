Doctor-directed remote clear aligner therapy makes teeth straightening more affordable and accessible

The industry leader expands its global reach with first Asia location

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledentistry pioneer SmileDirectClub today announced its expansion into Asia, bringing doctor-directed remote clear aligner therapy to Hong Kong. Perfect for the busy lifestyle of Hongkongers, SmileDirectClub introduces a convenient and affordable teeth straightening solution developed from cutting-edge teledentistry technology.

As the first medtech platform for direct-to-consumer teeth straightening, SmileDirectClub has revolutionized the global oral care industry. The company has opened two SmileShops in Hong Kong, located in Sheung Wan and Tsim Sha Tsui.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies, helping over 750,000 customers around the world get a smile they love. In 2018, SmileDirectClub expanded its reach beyond the U.S., building on its network of more than 250 affiliated dentists and orthodontists to serve customers in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and the UK.

“As the global pioneer of doctor-directed, clear aligner therapy using a teledentistry platform, we believe everyone should experience the confidence that comes from having a smile they love,” said Kay Oswald, President of International at SmileDirectClub. “We see great potential in Hong Kong’s dental and orthodontic care market, and we are very confident consumers in Hong Kong will embrace the ability to have access to a safe, affordable, and quality experience.”

According to the company’s research, approximately 70% of people in Hong Kong would feel more confident if they had a straighter smile. The study also found that the leading barrier preventing Hongkongers from straightening their teeth is cost. Priced at up to 60% less than traditional braces, with an average treatment length of only 6 months, SmileDirectClub’s direct-to-consumer clear aligner therapy helps bridge that gap.

How it works

SmileDirectClub has pioneered a unique teledentistry platform to connect customers with an affiliated network of licensed dentists and orthodontists who direct all aspects of clinical care using SmileDirectClub’s platform. These licensed dentists and orthodontists customize each patient’s treatment plan and manage their patient’s care, from initial diagnosis through to the conclusion of treatment, monitoring care along the way with regular remote check-ins – and without requiring frequent in-person visits.

All SmileDirectClub clear aligners are custom-prescribed by licensed dentists or orthodontists and are manufactured in FDA-registered and certified U.S. manufacturing facilities. Each clear aligner is custom-made from BPA-free plastic thermoformed onto personalized 3D-printed mouth molds. SmileDirectClub’s clear aligners are manufactured using a groundbreaking fleet of HP industrial 3D printers, making the company the largest 3D printing manufacturer in the U.S. Each customer’s clear aligners are shipped in an “all in one” box directly to the customer’s door.

To get started, customers may visit SmileDirectClub.com.hk to schedule a SmileShop visit or request a prescription-only impression kit.

SmileDirectClub clear aligner therapy is available for a flat rate of HK$14500, or through its SmilePay™ option of a HK$2000 deposit and HK$650 per month for 24 months.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”), is the industry pioneer as the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for transforming smiles. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to affordable and convenient care, unleashing the power of a person’s smile to positively impact their place in the world. SmileDirectClub was founded by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in partnership with Camelot Venture Group. Available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, and the UK, SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit SmileDirectClub.com.

