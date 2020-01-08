PHILADELPHIA and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that it has been selected by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Investment Management Company (MITIMCo) to provide quality control (QC) management services for the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Volpe Exchange project. Volpe is a federal fee-for-service research and innovation center in the U.S. DOT.



Hill will provide QC services for the construction of the state-of-the-art John A. Volpe National Transportation Systems Center at 220 Binney Street in Kendall Square, Cambridge, MA. The transportation technologies research facility will occupy approximately four acres of an existing parking lot at the corner of Binney Street and the Loughrey Walkway (at 6th Street).

“We look forward to supporting MIT in the oversight of stakeholder quality requirements,” said Ian Parks, Hill International Senior Project Manager. “This will lead to the elimination of added expense to MIT, minimal punch lists and warranty calls, and a high-performing building.”

Hill will be working on-site for MIT to help ensure the construction of the building meets all quality standards set in the designer’s documents and the construction company’s contract. This project will begin the important redevelopment of public spaces near and surrounding the new building.

“This unique public-private partnership between the U.S. government and MIT is exciting for us to be a part of,” said Raouf Ghali, Hill International Chief Executive Officer. “We have helped the General Services Administration deliver successful projects in almost every region in the U.S., but this is our first in New England. We are proud to support this region through our government work.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 50 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com .

