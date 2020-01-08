New York, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global adipic acid market is expected to reach USD 8.99 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Adipic acid finds substantial application in the production of nylon-66, which is deployed in the automotive industry for use in engine covers, air intake manifolds, tires, airbag containers, and headlamp covers, among various others interior and exterior automotive parts. An increasing emphasis on reduction of vehicular weight to increase fuel-efficiency is expected to drive the demand for nylon in the upcoming years. Moreover, nylon is suitable for high-performance applications in automobiles, such as mechanical strength, wear & abrasion, chemical & temperature resistance, flexibility, moldability, and ease of processing. Thus, the increasing demand for nylon-66, in turn, would drive the growth of the adipic acid market.
Rapid growth of the electronics industry is likely to spur the market demand in the forecast period. In the electrical & electronics applications, nylon-66 is used where specific tests (such as GWIT, UL94) need to be passed. Nylon-66 is flame-retardant and is commercially available as non-halogenated & halogenated FR solutions. Furthermore, the polymer finds applications in the industry where there is an escalating demand for high-temperature resistance and thin designs owing to miniaturization.
Adipic acid is generally added as the main acid constituent in bottled drinks to impart a bubbly fizz as well as to give a tart taste to fruit juice. The organic acid finds usage in several powdered food and drink mixes to deliver a sweet flavor. Additionally, adipic acid lets jam, jelly, and gelatin to jiggle while holding their shape. The acid adds texture to certain types of cheese and serves as a leavening agent in baking powder, baked goods, and cake mixes. Food oil producers add adipic acid to their edible oils to prolong the time it takes for bottled oils to turn into rancid.
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global adipic acid market on the basis of raw materials, application, industry verticals, and region:
Raw Materials Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Industry Verticals Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
