Schibsted announced on 16 July 2019 the ambition to buy back up to 2% of the outstanding Company shares during 2H 2019.

Since then, Schibsted has bought back 2,957,040 A-shares and 1,323,649 B-shares, totalling 1.81% of the Company shares. The pace of the buybacks has been limited by liquidity in the trading of Schibsted’s shares. Due to the upcoming Q4 2019 report on 13 February 2020, Schibsted has decided to pause buybacks from today, 08 January 2020.

Schibsted’s ambition to buy back 2% of the Company shares stands firm while the execution of any repurchases will depend on market conditions. The Board may resolve to terminate the buyback program before the threshold set out above is reached.

Oslo, 08 January 2020

SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

