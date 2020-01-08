AB “Ignitis gamyba”, identification code 302648707, registered office placed at Elektrinės str. 21, LT-26108 Elektrėnai, Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter referred to as the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 648 002 629; ISIN code LT0000128571.

The Company informs that on 7 January 2020 it appealed to District Court of Vilnius Region regarding the 3 January 2020 decision to apply temporary protection measures and suspend the 4 December 2019 resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Ignitis gamyba.

The court announced its decision after receiving the claim of the few minority shareholders of Ignitis gamyba asking to invalidate resolutions which were adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company on 4 December 2019.

In AB Ignitis Gamyba view the temporary protection measures and suspension of the 4 December 2019 resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Ignitis Gamyba were unreasonable and the real reason of the initiated litigation is the aim to dispute the purchase price of AB Ignitis Gamyba shares which is not the subject of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. According to the Company, the temporary protection measures are detrimental to minority shareholders of AB Ignitis Gamyba, because several minority shareholders, by judicially stopping the delisting process, prevented the Bank of Lithuania from commenting about share purchase price and minority shareholders from selling their shares for this price because as the Bank of Lithuania stated in the media at the end of December last year, the price could have been approved in early January, confirming the tender offer circular.

