Harvest volumes:
|Harvest volumes salmon and trout (1,000 GWT)
|Q4 2019
|Q4 2018
|2019
|2018
|Lerøy Aurora
|13,4
|14,4
|32,8
|36,8
|Lerøy Midt
|14,5
|18,8
|64,8
|66,5
|Lerøy Sjøtroll
|14,9
|16,2
|60,6
|58,8
|Total
|42,8
|49,4
|158,1
|162,0
|Catch volume Havfisk (1,000 tonnes)
|Q4 2019
|Q4 2018
|2019
|2018
|Total volume
|12,9
|11,5
|62,5
|66,3
|Of which volume cod
|7,2
|6,5
|22,5
|24,3
The complete Q4 2019 report will be released on 25 February 2020 at 06.30 CET.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA
Bergen, NORWAY
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: