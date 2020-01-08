Harvest volumes:

Harvest volumes salmon and trout (1,000 GWT) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 2019 2018 Lerøy Aurora 13,4 14,4 32,8 36,8 Lerøy Midt 14,5 18,8 64,8 66,5 Lerøy Sjøtroll 14,9 16,2 60,6 58,8 Total 42,8 49,4 158,1 162,0 Catch volume Havfisk (1,000 tonnes) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 2019 2018 Total volume 12,9 11,5 62,5 66,3 Of which volume cod 7,2 6,5 22,5 24,3





The complete Q4 2019 report will be released on 25 February 2020 at 06.30 CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

