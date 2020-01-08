Harvest volumes:

Harvest volumes salmon and trout (1,000 GWT) Q4 2019Q4 201820192018
Lerøy Aurora  13,4  14,4  32,8  36,8
Lerøy Midt  14,5  18,8  64,8  66,5
Lerøy Sjøtroll  14,9  16,2  60,6  58,8
Total   42,8  49,4  158,1  162,0
     
Catch volume Havfisk (1,000 tonnes)Q4 2019Q4 201820192018
Total volume  12,9  11,5  62,5  66,3
Of which volume cod  7,2  6,5  22,5  24,3


The complete Q4 2019 report will be released on 25 February 2020 at 06.30 CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act