AB Grigeo confirms the information that appeared in the public domain that a search was conducted at AB Grigeo Klaipėda on the 7 January 2020 in order to collect the information required for the pre-trial investigation conducted by the Klaipėda District Prosecutor’s Office of Klaipėda County Prosecutor’s Office regarding the possible release of untreated sewage into the Curonian Lagoon by AB Grigeo Klaipėda.



On 7 January 2020 AB Grigeo Klaipėda has complied with the mandatory order of the Department of Environmental Protection.

The above events did not affect the production of AB Grigeo Klaipėda, the Company continues its operation in full scale.

More detailed information about the situation that has occurred will be provided only after the conduction of a thorough internal investigation at AB Grigeo Klaipėda.

In the opinion of AB Grigeo, the situation has no material impact on the operations and results of AB Grigeo Group.





Gintautas Pangonis

President of AB Grigeo

+370 5 243 5801