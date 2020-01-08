This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities referred to in this press release have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction and the securities may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to any U.S. person as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act.

Quadient launches a tender offer “any and all” to repurchase its existing bonds due June 2021 subject to the fulfillment of a new bond issue of an expected amount of EUR 300 million

Paris, January 8, 2020

Quadient, formerly Neopost1, a leader in business solutions for meaningful customers connections through digital and physical channels, today announces the launch of a tender offer “any and all” to repurchase in cash its EUR 350,000,000 bond issued on June 23, 2014 and maturing in June 2021 (ISIN: FR0011993120), (“the Tender Offer”). The nominal currently outstanding amounts to EUR 327,000,000, listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

This Tender Offer is subject to the fulfillment of a new public bond issue, Euro-denominated, for an expected amount of EUR 300,000,000 (the “Bond Issue”). The new bond is scheduled to be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.

A mechanism of priority allocation may also be applied to the Bond Issue, at the sole and absolute discretion of the Company, for the holders of the existing bond expressing their intention to tender securities during the Tender Offer.

The Tender Offer is made under the terms and conditions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated January 8, 2020. It is conditional upon the settlement of the Bond Issue, the net proceeds of which would be used to fund all or part of the Tender Offer and general corporate purposes.

The Tender Offer will start on January 8, 2020 and will expire at 4:00 p.m (Paris time) on January 15, 2020. Settlement is expected to take place 6 business days following the Bond Issue pricing date.

The results of the Tender Offer on the existing bond will be announced at the latest on the pricing date of the Bond Issue (subject to any extension, withdrawal, termination or amendment of the Tender Offer).

Both operations will help Quadient benefit from current attractive market conditions and extend the maturity of its debt.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities referred to in this press release have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction and the securities may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to any U.S. person as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient, listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris, belongs to the SBF 120 index.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com/connections.

For more information, please contact:

Gaële Le Men, Quadient OPRG Financial Financial Communications Director Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron +33 (0)1 45 36 31 39 +33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 /+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27 g.le-men@quadient.com /

financial-communication@quadient.com isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr / fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

Certified with Wiztrust









1 The legal name Neopost S.A. will be changed into Quadient S.A. in 2020 during the next AGM. In the meantime, Neopost S.A. will operate under the commercial name Quadient







Attachment