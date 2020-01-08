Tryg will publish the Group’s annual results for 2019 on 22 January 2020 at around 7:30 CET.
Conference call
Tryg hosts a conference call on the day of the release at 10:30 CET. CEO Morten Hübbe and CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen will present the results in brief followed by a Q&A session.
The conference call will be held in English.
|Date
|22 January 2020
|Time
|10:30 CET
|Dial-in numbers
|+45 78 15 01 07 (DK)
+44 (0) 333 300 9261 (UK)
+1 833 526 8381 (US)
You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.
All annual material can be downloaded on tryg.com shortly after the time of release.
