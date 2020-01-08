﻿

Tryg will publish the Group’s annual results for 2019 on 22 January 2020 at around 7:30 CET.





Conference call

Tryg hosts a conference call on the day of the release at 10:30 CET. CEO Morten Hübbe and CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen will present the results in brief followed by a Q&A session.

The conference call will be held in English.

Date 22 January 2020 Time 10:30 CET Dial-in numbers +45 78 15 01 07 (DK)

+44 (0) 333 300 9261 (UK)

+1 833 526 8381 (US)





You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.

All annual material can be downloaded on tryg.com shortly after the time of release.





Attachment