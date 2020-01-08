Tallinna Sadam has signed an agreement with YIT Eesti AS for the construction of new cruise terminal in Tallinn Old City Harbour. The value of the contract is EUR 13.7 million plus reserve of EUR 0.7 million for unforeseen additional works. New cruise terminal will be completed in July 2021.

The contract includes a 3-storey terminal building with a net area around 4000 m2, pedestrian promenade area at the pier, children’s playground and parking spaces.

The multifunctional and environmentally friendly cruise terminal will be built in the Old City Harbor in the immediate vicinity of existing cruise quays. Both the interior and exterior architecture have focused on the best environmental performance of materials and equipment. The building will be heated by sea heating and energy will also be drawn from solar panels. Outside the cruise season, the building, which can accommodate up to 2,000 people, is used for events, concerts or conferences. The cruise season in Tallinn lasts from the end of April to October. In 2019, 338 cruise ships and 656 thousand cruise passengers visited Tallinn Old City Harbour.

The technical design of the terminal building is based on a study that explored how to implement energy efficient, ecological and sustainable solutions in the new building that would suit the Nordic climate and would allow the building to be operated outside the cruise season. The study was supported by the European Union funding for the Green Cruise Port project implemented under the Interreg Baltic Sea Program.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which in 2018 serviced 10.6 million passengers and 20.6 million tons of cargo. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. Tallinna Sadam group's sales in 2018 totalled EUR 130.6 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 74.4 million and net profit EUR 24.4 million.

