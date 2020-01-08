Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Micron/Intel 3DXPoint Memory, 2019 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Four years ago Micron and Intel introduced a new memory technology called 3D XPoint. Both companies have since introduced support for this technology, Intel with its Optane brand of SSDs and DIMMs, and Micron with its QuantX products. Yet, very little 3D XPoint product is shipping.

What is this technology? Why have these companies brought it to the market? Why is it taking so long to grow?

This report is an in-depth evaluation of the new Intel-Micron 3D XPoint memory. It explains why and how crosspoint memories work and the manufacturing challenges they present while examining the market and its impact on computing and its competition.

In this detailed study the analyst not only explains why and how 3D XPoint memory has been introduced, but it explores its market impact and how it will change the memory business for memory makers, OEMs, and end-users. This study examines the new memory's technology and its place in the memory/storage hierarchy.

What Is 3D XPoint Memory? What is a Crosspoint Memory? The Sneak Path and Selectors Why Are Selectors So Challenging? On/Off Current I/V Characteristics Process Technologies Complexity Uniformity Stacking Crosspoint Decks Stacking's Impact on Lithography Costs What is the Memory Cell Made Of? A Brief History of PCM

How Is It Used? Improving the Memory/Storage Hierarchy How Can Optane be DDR4 Compatible? NVMe SSDs Also Use 3D XPoint Two Form Factors: NVMe & DIMM NVMe XPoint is Straightforward XPoint on DIMMs Somewhat like an SSD Strong Focus on NVMe in Gaming PCs How does Optane Impact Performance? NVMe XPoint Initial Speed Claims Write IOPS Cost Savings Intel's Two Confusing Modes Memory Mode App Direct Mode Using Both Modes At Once

How Important is Persistence?

Non volatility for Power Fail

Non volatility for Data Resilience

Persistence in I/O-Bound Systems

Non volatile Memory Support Status

Summary: The Persistent Memory Market is Born

How Will The Market Develop? Why is Intel Getting Back Into Memories? How Real is 3D XPoint? Intel's Losses amid Others' Gains The Chicken & Egg Problem Where is Micron's QuantX? What Systems Will Use it? Optane DIMMs Require Special CPUs The Issue of Sole-Sourcing Impact on Other Markets Reduced DRAM Growth Little Impact on NAND Flash and HDD Possible Reduced Processor Shipments and ASPs System Cost Adder

Achieving Sub-DRAM Costs Pricing XPoint to Market

The Intel/Micron Relationship The Breakup

Hyperscale Data Centers The Benefit of Closed Systems Cost/Performance Focus First Adopters: Closed Systems

What This Means to OEMs

What This Means to Storage Architecture

What This Means to Computer Purchasers

What This Means to the Memory Business

Intel

Micron

