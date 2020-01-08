Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chinese Cannabis Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China is the world's major cannabis planting area, accounting for about half of the world's total area. According to statistics from the World Intellectual Property Organization, 306 of the 606 patents involving cannabis in the world are from Chinese companies and individuals. Two of China's 34 regions are leading a boom in cultivating cannabis to produce cannabidiol, or CBD, which has become a consumer health and beauty craze in the United States and beyond.

According to incomplete statistics, at least 190 companies in China include industrial cannabis in their business scope. There are more than 50 enterprises with industrial cannabis planting licenses, but only 5 of them have been given a Yunnan Industrial Cannabis Leaf Processing License.



In the domestic market, China's Yunnan and Heilongjiang provinces have opened up the cultivation and processing of cannabis. Yunnan Province is the only province that has specified the requirements for industrial cannabis cultivation and processing and is also the earliest province for the development of the industrial cannabis industry. In addition, Jilin Province is expected to become the third province in China to open industrial cannabis cultivation and processing.

In China industrial cannabis is not yet legal for medical applications and consequently, the market has not yet been developed, resulting in the low comprehensive utilization of industrial cannabis. With more in-depth research in the field of cannabis, the market space for extracts represented by CBD is increasing. At the same time, the application of CBD in food, cosmetics, and health products will continue to expand. In the future, CBD will become the focus for the development of the cannabis industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Analysis of the Development of the Chinese Industrial Cannabis Industry

Analysis of China's Industrial Cannabis Industry Supply Chain

Analysis of the Supply Situation of Industrial Cannabis Industry in China

Analysis of Major Brands in China's Industrial Cannabis Industry

Analysis of the Advantages of China's Industrial Cannabis Industry

Analysis of the Disadvantages of China's Industrial Cannabis Industry

China's Industrial Cannabis Industry Opportunity Analysis

China's Industrial Cannabis Industry Threat Analysis

Analysis of Market Opportunities in China's Industrial Cannabis Industry

Forecast of the Development Trend of China's Industrial Cannabis Industry

Companies Mentioned



ALD Group Limited

Hankang (Yunnan) Biotech Co., Ltd.

Institute Of Materia Medica, Chinese Academy Of Agricultural Sciences

Kunming Baiou Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Lushan Wuxing Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Airis Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Bauway Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Buddy Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Itsuwa Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Meizhonglian Technology Co., Ltd. (Vapeez)

Shenzhen Smiss Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Smoore Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Transpring Enterprise Ltd.

Shenzhen Yocan Technology Co., Ltd.

Yunnan Hansu Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Yunnan Hempson Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Yuxi Hongbao Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tapuxf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900