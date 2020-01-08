Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "4th Annual High Potent Medicines Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2-day event will share the latest industry trends, advancements and future growth in the highly potent medicines market where leading industry experts will discuss the strategies for both pharma and CMO's.



Expert keynote presentations, live case studies, and breakthrough panel sessions on solutions to the challenges with regards to cleaning and validation in API Manufacturing and procedures to avoid cross-contamination.



The cytotoxic nature of HPAPIs presents significant handling challenges and thus requires heavy investments for implementing specialized containment facilities that facilitate the safety of employees from exposure. Owing to their target release characteristics, HPAPIs find major applications in target therapies for cancer.



One of the major challenges faced by the players in this market, especially CMOs that offer HPAPI manufacturing services, is the continual evolution of industry standards, technologies, and regulations.



This conference would address the challenges in the continual evolution of industry standards, technologies, and regulations. Leading experts from the industry will discuss the strategies for both in-house manufacturing and outsourcing by presenting expert keynote presentations, live case studies and breakthrough panel discussions.



Learn from 20+ industry-leading speakers who will be sharing their presentations on Challenges during the development of chemical processes of HPAPIs, Handling of highly potent products in a multi-product facility & Manufacturing Strategies for Highly Potent API's.



Why Attend?

Utilizing the best practices to ensure the safe and efficient production of highly potent medicines

Training sessions on complex high potent compounds handling and containment issues

Understanding the updated regulatory guidelines in the HPAPI process

Implementing response plans to react to an unplanned event

Knowing the outsourcing strategies to effectively build a reliable supply chain

Key Highlights

Process Development and Scale Up of HPAPI's

Risk Identification during Cleaning HPAPI's

Cross-Contamination Prevention Case Studies

Containment and Handling Strategies

Regulatory Landscape

Hazard Assessment Classifications

Agenda



DAY ONE



Registration

08:15 - 08:55



Welcome note

08:55 - 09:00



Opening Remarks from the Chairman

09:00 - 09:10



Keynote Presentation: Manufacturing Strategies for Highly Potent API's

09:10 - 09:45



PROCESS DEVELOPMENT AND SCALE UP OF HPAPI'S



Challenges during the development of chemical processes of HPAPIs - from lab to pilot plant scale

09:45 - 10:20



Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking Meetings

10:20 - 11:10



The development and manufacture of HPAPI drug products throughout the clinical phases

11:10 - 11:45



Solution Provider Presentation

11:45 - 12:20



ADCs requirements on high containment processing

12:20 - 12:55



Lunch and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking Meetings

12:55 - 13:55



Development and Manufacturing of Highly Potent APIs: from lab-scale to production scale

13:55 - 14:30



Making a successful outsourcing partnership

14:30 - 15:05



CONTAINMENT AND HANDLING STRATEGIES



Containment Equipment and Factors Affecting Containment Performance

15:05 - 15:40



Afternoon Refreshments and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking Meetings

15:40 - 16:30



Handling of highly potent products in a multi-product facility

16:30 - 17:05



Verifying the containment performance of pharmaceutical manufacturing and primary packaging equipment

17:05 - 17:40



Closing Remarks from the Chairman

17:40 - 17:45



Drinks Reception & Networking

17:45 - 19:00



DAY TWO



Registration

08:15 - 08:5



Welcome note

08:55 - 09:0



Opening Remarks from the Chairman

09:00 - 09:1



Keynote Presentation: Cleaning Validation in API Small Molecule

09:10 - 09:4



IDENTIFICATION OF RISKS DURING CLEANING HPAPI'S



Using banding approaches sensibly and appropriate use of cleaning limits

09:45 - 10:2



Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking Meetings

10:20 - 11:1



Solution Provider Presentation

11:10 - 11:4



Identification of high-risk products based on toxicological hazards for regulatory purposes

11:45 - 12:2



Prioritizing HPAPI's with respect to risks

12:20 - 13:0



Lunch and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking Meetings

13:05 - 14:0



OCCUPATIONAL TOXICOLOGY AND INDUSTRIAL HYGIENE



Applying occupational exposure limits on HPAPIs

14:05 - 14:4



Closing remarks from the Chairman

14:40 - 14:4

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8k7qvr

