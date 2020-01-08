Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 5 Generic Opportunities in Pharmaceuticals to Watch in 2019: Perspective for the Future" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report includes:

An overview of top five opportunities for generic or biosimilar drugs in pharmaceuticals market 2019

Coverage of generics and discussion on their characteristics

Information on Hatchmann-Wax act and its effect on market competitiveness impacting pricing and development of original drugs

Insights on the key challenges and opportunities in the development of generics or biosimilar drugs

Description of product class, mechanism of action, indications and contraindications

Clinical and generic development of the prominent products

Detailed patent analysis i.e. expiry and exclusivity, regulations and policies and patent expiry and market impact

Profiles of key competitors engaged in the development of generic and biosimilars

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Perspectives of Generics and Biosimilar Business

Overview of Generics and Biosimilars

Generics

Types of Generics

Biosimilars

Lifecycle of a Biosimilar Drug

Development of a Biosimilar

Manufacturing of a Biosimilar

Preclinical Studies and Validation of a Biosimilar

Clinical Trials

Generics vs. Biosimilars

Market Landscape of Generics and Biosimilars

Competitive Landscape of Generics and Biosimilars

Trends

Structure of the Generics Industry

Biosimilars Competitive Landscape

Bio-intellectual Companies

Opportunistic Companies

Emerging Trends in Biosimilar Industry Structure

Chapter 3 Patents & Patent Cliffs

Patents and IP

Supplementary Protection Certificates

Patent Regulations in Favor of Branded Biologics

Patent Regulations in Favor of Biosimilars - Emerging Trends

Chapter 4 Regulation of Generics and Biosimilars Business

United States

European Union

EU Marketing Authorization Systems

Types of Applications

Regulation of Biosimilars

EU Provisions

Evolving Situation in the U.S.

User Fees

Defensive Strategies by Big Pharma

Authorized Generics

User Fees

Changing Climate for Generics

Situation in Europe

Chapter 5 Product Profile Analysis

Overview

Profile Analysis

Xolair

Mechanism of Action

Indications and Contraindication

Dosage and Administration

Historical Net Sales and Growth Rates of Xolair for Novartis

Timeline of Key Events-Xolair (Omalizumab)

Key Regulatory Approvals

Pricing and Annual Cost of Xolair Associated with Treatment

Factors Favoring Generic/Biosimilar Development of Xolair

Biosimilar Clinical Developments

Profiles Key Companies engaged in the Business/Development of Xolair and Biosimilar Omalizumab

Companies Developing Biosimilar Version of Omalizumab

Revlimid

Mechanism of Action

Indications and Contraindication

Dosage and Administration

Historical Net Sales and Growth Rates

Timeline of Key Events-Revlimide (Lenalilomide)

Pricing and Annual Cost of Revlimid Associated with Treatment

Factors Influencing Generic Development

Business & Legal Challenges

FDA's Campaign of Naming and Shaming of Branded Pharmaceuticals Adopting Anti-Trade Practices

Revlimid Generics Development/Marketed Drugs

Company Profiles

Generic Manufacturers of Revlimid

Orencia

Mechanism of Action

Indications and Contraindication

Dosage and Administration

Historical Net Sales and Growth Rates of Orencia for Bristol-Meyers Squibb

Timeline of Key Events-Orencia

Pricing and Annual Cost of Orencia Associated with Treatment

Factors Favoring Generic/Biosimilar Development of Orencia

Biosimilar Clinical Developments

Profiles Key Companies Engaged in the Business/Development of Xolair and Biosimilar Omalizumab

Companies Developing Biosimilar Version of Omalizumab

Pradaxa

Mechanism of Action

Indications

Adverse Reaction

Dosage and Administration

Historical Net Sales and Growth Rates of Pradaxa

Clinical Development

Timeline of Key Events-Pradaxa (Dabigatran)

Pricing and Annual Cost of Pradaxa

Factors Favoring Generic Development of Pradaxa

Generics Clinical Developments

Profiles of the Pradaxa Manufacturer

Generic Manufacturer of Pradaxa

Gilenya

Mechanism of Action

Indications

Dosage and Administration

Historical Net Sales and Growth Rates of Gilenya for Novartis

Timeline of Key Events-Gilenya

Pricing and Annual Cost of Gilenya Associated with Treatment

Factors Favoring Generic/Biosimilar Development of Gilenya

Generic Clinical Developments

Profiles Key Companies Engaged in the Business/Development of Gilenya

Companies Developing Generic Version of Gilenya

Chapter 6 Conclusion

Improved Understanding of Pharmaceutical Technologies

Access to Pharmaceutical Technologies and Production Methods

Shift in the Business Model of Pharmaceutical Industry

Challenges

Future Perspectives

List of Tables

Table 1: List of Biosimilars Produced in E. Coli

Table 2: List of Biosimilars Produced in Mammalian Cells

Table 3: Number of Approved Biosimilars, by Type

Table 4: Generics vs. Biosimilars

Table 5: List of Key Products

Table 6: Sales of Xolair, Through 2018

Table 7: Approved Indications for Use of Revlimid

Table 8: Sales of Revlimid, Through 2018

Table 9: Dosage Recommendation Per Patient Weight

Table 10: Sales of Orencia, Through 2018

Table 11: Sales of Pradaxa, Through 2018

Table 12: Sales of Gilenya, Through 2018



List of Figures

Figure 1: Xolair Key Events, 2003-2018, Post 2020

Figure 2: Revlimid Key Events, 2005-2019

Figure 3: Orencia Key Events, 2005-2019

Figure 4: Pradaxa Key Events, 2008-2017

Figure 5: Gilenya Key Events, 2010-2019



