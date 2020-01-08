Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-opioid Pain Treatment: Global Markets to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the markets for pain management.
The geographical scope of this study is global. This study addresses acute versus chronic pain, treatments and regulatory issues facing healthcare workers. Also provided is detailed information based on product categories, use of products, forecasts and competitive analyses.
The report identifies five general product segments for Non-opioid treatment of pain:
- Medical cannabis treatments
- Capsaicin-derived treatments
- Menthol-containing treatments
- Omega 3 fatty acid-containing treatments
- Botulinum toxins
Within the segment, several sub-segments are discussed as they pertain to each product segment; diseases or disorders are the basis for these sub-segments, including:
- Arthritis
- Cancer-brain, breast, colorectal, leukemia/lymphoma, melanoma, prostate, others
- Dental
- Epilepsy
- Fibromyalgia
- Migraine
- Multiple sclerosis
- Surgical
Each market segment provides detailed information based on product categories, product use, current market value and forecasts.
Report Scope
- An overview of the global market for Non-opioid pain treatments
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Description of products included in this market, and a detailed analysis of the markets and market opportunities
- Information on significant products categories, issues and trends, market influences, regulatory issues and other information affecting the pain management industry
- Briefing about major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry
- Comprehensive profiles of major vendors in the market, including Allergan, Canopy Growth Corp, Medical Marijuana, Panag Pharma, and Tilray
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Overview
- Drivers and Restraints
Chapter 3 Market Overview and Background
- Definition of Pain and Nociception
- Pain
- Nociception
- History of Pain and Pain Treatment
- Types of Pain
- Acute Pain
- Chronic Pain
- Physiological Pain Classifications
- How Pain is Diagnosed
- How Pain is Treated
- Opioid vs. Non-opioid Pain Control
- Opioids, also Known as Narcotic Analgesics
- Full and Partial Agonists
- Agonist-Antagonists
- Risk and Complications in Opioid Pain Treatment
- Addiction and Abuse
- Challenges of Breakthrough Pain Control
- Alternative Methods of Pain Management
- Alternative Non-opioid Therapies for Treating Pain
- Medical Cannabis
- Capsaicin-derived Compound
- Menthol-containing Compound
- Omega 3 Fatty Acid-containing Supplements
- Botulinum Toxins (OnabotulinumtoxinA/RimabotulinumtoxinB)
- Others
- Growing Trend in Cannabis Treatment for Pain
- Adoption of Medical Cannabis: A Global Analysis
- Laws and Legalization Trends
- Claims in Effectiveness
- Potency and Validation Testing Trends
- Hospice Care
- Access to Palliative Care Around the World
- Assessing the Need for Palliative Care
- Market Influences and Indicators of Growth
- Demographic Overview
- Incidence and Prevalence of Conditions with Pain Symptoms
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Segment
- Overview
- Medical Cannabis
- Capsaicin-derived Therapies
- Menthol-containing Therapies
- Omega-3 Fatty Acid-containing Therapies
- Botulinum Toxin Treatments
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Application
- Overview
- Alternative Non-opioid Cancer Pain Treatment
- Alternative Non-opioid Neuropathic Pain Treatment
- Alternative Non-opioid Orthopedic/Musculoskeletal Pain Treatments
- Other Alternative Non-Opioid Pain Treatments
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- Regional Groupings
- North America
- North America: Pioneer in the Medicinal Cannabis Industry
- Canada
- United States
- EMEA
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- United Kingdom
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia/New Zealand
- China
- Japan
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
Chapter 7 Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis Overview
- Non-opioid Pain Relief Categories
- Medical Cannabis
- Technologies
- Cannabis Patent Review by Year
- Patent Review by Company
- Patent Review by Assignee
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Allergan PLC
- Aphria Inc.
- Aurora
- Bedrocan
- Canopy Growth Corp.
- Cara Therapeutics
- Centrexion Therapeutics
- CHT Medical
- Cronos Group
- GW Pharmaceuticals
- Medical Marijuana Inc.
- Medropharm GmbH
- Panag Pharma Inc.
- Tilray
- US Worldmeds LLC
- Vanway
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26u7az
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900