LONDON, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culture cannot be imposed through a top-down approach – it is built by the collective. Within the workplace, good company culture requires buy-in from all employees, from entry-level members of staff right the way up to the C-suite.



In an exclusive article for European CEO magazine, Karl-Heinz Oehler, Partner and Managing Director of Denison Consulting Europe , explained that there is now plenty of evidence to suggest that a healthy corporate culture delivers improved financial results. Good performance cannot be sustained by individuals or siloed teams, it comes from the way in which different company functions interact with one another.

“Almost all CEOs and management teams recognise the importance of building a high-performing culture that is appropriate for their industry,” Oehler wrote . “They know that employees deliver excellent results if they understand the meaning and purpose of their role and the work they perform. Leadership is not just about building a profitable business – it is equally about building meaning and purpose for employees.”

A good human resources (HR) team is essential for businesses looking to cultivate a culture that gets the most from their human talent. HR should be viewed as an investment rather than a cost because of the way it can support staff retention, improve accountability and boost communication. When businesses recognise the value creation that HR teams can have, they become powerful allies in the search for a culture that’s the right fit for your industry, market and employees.

