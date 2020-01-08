Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Colorants Market - Analysis By Product Type (Dyes, Pigments), Source (Natural, Synthetic), End-User Industry, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Colorants Market was valued at USD 46,600 Million in the year 2018.



The increasing demand for colorants in the packaging end-use industry due to the growing importance of aesthetics in packaging products and increasing use of colorants in the plastics and paints & coatings applications is driving the colorants market.



Rising consumption of colorants in the various end-use industries including chemical, coatings, paints, construction, plastic, and others are the key driving factors for colorant market.



Scope of the Report



Global Colorants Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Colorants Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Product Type: Dyes, Pigments

Analysis By Source: Natural Colorants, Synthetic Colorants

Analysis By End User: Packaging, Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverages, Textile, Paper and Printings, Plastics, Automotive

Regional Analysis - North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Colorants Market- Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Product Type: Dyes, Pigments

Analysis By Source: Natural Colorants, Synthetic Colorants

Analysis By End User: Packaging, Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverages, Textile, Paper and Printings, Plastics, Automotive

Country Analysis - USA, Canada, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, Italy, Spain (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Colorants Market- Size, Growth, Forecast, By Value

Analysis By Product Type: Dyes, Pigments

Analysis By Source: Natural Colorants, Synthetic Colorants

Analysis By End User: Packaging, Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverages, Textile, Paper and Printings, Plastics, Automotive

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Key Developments

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Company Analysis: Clariant, Sun Chemical, Poly One Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Atul Limited, Huntsman Corporation, Ferro Corporation, Lanxess AG, Aarti Industries, Flint Group.



Key Topics Covered



1. Report scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Ongoing Collaborations including joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions to expand the business

2.2 Contribution in Research and Development activities to diversify the colorants segment.



3. Global Speciality Chemical Industry Outlook



4. Global Colorants Market Product Outlook



5. Global Colorants Market: An Analysis

5.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2014-2024



6. Global Colorants Market Segmentation By Product Type (By Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Colorants Market: By Product Type

6.2 Dyes Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

6.3 Pigments Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)



7. Global Colorants Market Segmentation By Source (By Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Colorants: By Source

7.2 Natural Colorants Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

7.3 Synthetic Colorants Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)



8. Global Colorants Market Segmentation By End-User (By Value)

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Colorants: By End-User

8.2 Packaging Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

8.3 Paints and Coatings Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

8.4 Food and Beverages Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

8.5 Textile Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

8.6 Paper and Printings Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

8.7 Plastics Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

8.8 Automotive Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)



9. Global Colorants Market: Regional Analysis

9.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Colorants Market: By Region



10. North America Colorants Market: Segmentation By Product, Source, End-User (2019-2024)



11. Asia-Pacific Colorants Market: Segmentation By Product, Source, End-User (2019-2024)



12. Europe Colorants Market: Segmentation By Product, Source, End-User (2019-2024)



13. Rest of World Colorants Market: Segmentation By Product, Source, End-User (2019-2024)



14. Global Colorants Market Dynamics

14.1 Global Colorants Market Drivers

14.2 Global Colorants Market Restraints

14.3 Global Colorants Market Trends



15. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

15.1 Market Attractiveness

15.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Colorants Market - By Technology (Year 2024)

15.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Colorants Market - By End-Process (Year 2024)

15.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Colorants Market - By Application (Year-2024)

15.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Digital Colorants Market - By Region, By Value, (Year-2024)

15.2 Strategic Analysis

15.2.1 New Product Development

15.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Share Analysis

16.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)

16.3 SWOT Analysis

16.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



17. Supply Chain



18. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

18.1 Clariant

18.2 Sun Chemical

18.3 Poly One Corporation

18.4 Cabot Corporation

18.5 Atul Limited

18.6 Huntsman Corporation

18.7 Ferro Corporation

18.8 Lanxess AG

18.9 Aarti Industries

18.10 Flint Group



