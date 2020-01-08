Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Materials for Displays: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report encompasses the key materials used in the major types of electronic displays. The report analyzes the various classes of material technologies, identifies the major players, determines the current status of each, examines their impact on future display markets and presents forecasts of growth from 2019 to 2024.
Technological issues, including the latest trends, are discussed. Other pertinent factors are reviewed, such as material processing and distribution, the need for special materials and the expanded use of certain displays.
Report Scope
- A brief general outlook of the global markets for advanced materials used in electronic displays
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Assessment of various classes of materials technologies and comparison of materials based on performance, efficiency, thermal insulation, cost-effectiveness and other pertinent metrices
- Coverage of fabrication methods, ongoing research activities, major achievements, technological issues and latest trends related to these devices
- Patent analysis covering significant patent allotments, design innovations, fabrication and synthesis methodologies, and sensor and telecommunications applications of advanced display materials
- Identification of the companies that are best-positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages
- Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including 3M, BASF SE, Dow Corning Corp., Dupont Displays, General Electrics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Universal Display Corp.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Display Materials
- Types of Materials
- Material Properties
- Types of Display Panels
- Thin-Film Transistor-Liquid Crystal Display (TFT-LCD)
- Light-Emitting Diode-Liquid Crystal Display (LED-LCD)
- Organic Light-Emitting Diode (AMOLED)
- Active Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (AMOLED)
- Industry Structure
- Leading Display Material Manufacturers
- Industry Trends
- Display Material Manufacturing by Region
- Market Summary
- Global Consumption of Display Materials
- Display Material Consumption by Region
Chapter 4 Glass Market
- Industry Structure
- Key Companies and Their Market Share
- Glass Technologies and Properties
- Glass Technologies
- Glass Composition and Properties
- Applications of Glass in Display Technology
- Display Glass Market Assessment
Chapter 5 The Liquid Crystal Market
- Industry Structure
- Major Liquid Crystal Suppliers
- Liquid Crystal Materials and Properties
- Materials
- Liquid Crystal Phases
- Properties
- Trends in Liquid Crystal Development
- Liquid Crystal Display Applications
- Liquid Crystal Market Assessment
Chapter 6 The Phosphor Market
- Industry Structure
- Phosphor Materials and Properties
- Background
- General Properties of Phosphor
- CRT Phosphor
- Vacuum Fluorescent Phosphor Display
- LED Phosphor for LED-Backlit LCD Displays
- Phosphor Market Assessment
Chapter 7 The Color Filter Market
- Industry Structure
- Color Filter Processes, Materials and Properties
- Manufacturing
- Materials
- Properties
- Color Filter Applications
- Color Filter Market Assessment
Chapter 8 The Polarizer Market
- Industry Structure
- Leading Polarizer Manufacturers
- Polarizer Materials, Fabrication and Properties
- Materials
- Fabrication
- Properties
- Other Developments
- Polarizer Market Assessment
Chapter 9 The Light-Emitting Diode Market
- Industry Structure
- Leading LED Manufacturers
- LED Fabrication
- LED Technology, Materials and Properties
- Basic LED Technology
- Low-Power vs. High-Brightness LEDs
- Materials
- Properties
- LED Applications
- Professional Displays and Signage
- Display Backlighting
- LED Market Assessment
- Professional Displays and Signage
- Backlighting
Chapter 10 Organic Light-Emitting Displays Market
- Industry Structure
- OLED Technology, Materials and Properties
- Basic OLED Technology
- OLED Display Fabrication
- Advantages and Disadvantages of OLED Technology
- OLED Display Applications
- OLED Market Assessment
Chapter 11 Coatings Market
- Industry Structure
- Technology: Processes, Materials and Properties
- Deposition Processes
- Coating Materials and Properties
- Coating Material Properties
- Coating Applications
- Coating Market Assessment
Chapter 12 Dielectric Materials Market
- Types of Dielectric Materials
- Metal Oxide
- Plastic Substrate
- Metal Foils
- Other Types
- Industry Structure
- Market Assessment
Chapter 13 MEMS and Nanomaterials Market
- Industry Structure
- MEMS and Nanomaterial-Based Display Technologies and Applications
- Digital Light Processing Technology
- Scanned Laser Beam Technology
- Interferometric Modular Technology
- Nanostructured Films
- Quantum Dots
- Carbon Nanotubes
- Graphene
- Nanowires
- Market Assessment
- DLP
- Scanned Beam MEMS
- IMOD MEMS
- Nanostructured Films
- Quantum Dots
- Carbon Nanotubes
- Graphene
- Nanowires
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
- 3M Co.
- Applied Vacuum Coating Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Asahi Glass Co.
- Auo Optronics Corp.
- BASF Se
- Boe Technology Group Co. Ltd.
- Cambridge Display Technology Ltd.
- Corning Inc.
- DAI Nippon Printing Co. Ltd.
- Dow Corning Corp.
- Dupont Displays
- Eastman Kodak Co.
- Emagin Corp.
- Flexenable
- Forge Europa Ltd.
- Futaba Corp.
- General Electrics Co. Ltd.
- Idemitsu Kosan
- Innolux Corp.
- Irico Group Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Japan Display Inc.
- Kent Displays
- Lg Display Co. Ltd.
- Merck Kgaa
- Microvision Inc.
- Nanocrystals Technology Ltd.
- Nanosys Inc.
- Nec Display Solutions Ltd.
- Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.
- Nitto Denko Corp.
- Novaled Ag
- Phosphor Technology Ltd.
- Plastic Logic Gmbh
- Polyera Corp.
- Polyic Gmbh & Co.
- PPG Industries
- Ritdisplay Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sanritz Corp.
- Schott Ag
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Sharp Corp.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Toppan Printing
- Toray Industries
- Unidym
- Universal Display Corp.
- Xintek Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bu3end
