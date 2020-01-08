Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this report is broad and covers various products available in the abrasion resistance coatings market and potential application sectors across various end users. The abrasion resistance coatings market is broken down by product.



Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each product and end user segment with estimated values derived from the revenue of manufacturers total revenues.



This report also includes a discussion of the main players across each regional abrasion resistance coatings market. Further, it explains the main drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry.



This report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the main vendors in the market.



Report Scope



An overview of global abrasion resistant coatings market

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Insights on the key challenges and opportunities in the abrasion resistant coatings market

Characterization and quantification of global abrasion resistant coatings market, by type, application and region

A look at the regulatory affairs and government initiatives related to the industry

Company profiles of the leading players in the industry, including 3M, AkzoNobel, Hempel, NEI Corp, PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain, and Sika AG

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Regulatory Framework and Compliances

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Market Potential

Industry Growth Drivers

Implementation of VOC Emission Regulations

Increased Demand for High-Temperature Polymer Abrasion Resistant Coatings

Upsurge in the Fitting of Scrubbers in the Marine Industry

Rising Demand for Fluoropolymer Abrasion Resistant Coatings

Chapter 4 Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market by Type

Polymer Coatings

Epoxy

Fluoropolymer

Polyurethane

Metal/Ceramic Coatings

Carbide Coatings

Nitride Coatings

Oxide Coatings

Others

Chapter 5 Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market by End-user

Construction

Marine

Mining

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Transportation

Others

Chapter 6 Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Chapter 7 Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Industry Structure

Raw Material Suppliers

Quality and Technology

Terms and Conditions

Cost-Effective Components

Manufacturers and Distributors

End Users

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

List of Awards

List of Product Launch

List of Acquistion

List of Other Strategies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles



3M

AkzoNobel

Arkema

ASB Industries

Axalta Coating Systems

Chesterton

E/M Coating

Endura Coatings

Hardide PLC

Hempel

Jotun Group

NEI Corp.

PPG Industries

Praxair Surface Technologies

Saint-Gobain

SDC Technologies

Sika AG

