Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mosquito Repellent Market - Analysis By Product Type (Coils, Liquid Vaporizers, Sprays, Mats, Creams and Oil, Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mosquito Repellent Market was valued at USD 4,637 Million in the year 2018.



Certain countries including Brazil, Colombia, Vietnam, Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand witnessing disease outbreak and resilient domestic demand coupled with rising personal healthcare expenditure and rapidly surging number of patients suffering from various mosquito transmitted diseases like Dengue, Malaria and Encephalitis, which has accelerated the mosquito repellent market growth during the period of 2019-2024.



Coils have been estimated to propel the market growth globally mainly because of wide availability of the product with a number of manufacturers offering mosquito repellent coils clubbed with burgeoning demand arising from consumers in order to keep themselves away from menacing diseases including dengue, malaria and Japanese encephalitis.



In addition, rising investment by major leading Mosquito Repellent manufacturers in various regions with enhanced availability of Mosquito Repellents and focus of government on educating consumers about healthy impact of using mosquito repellent with various government powered awareness programmes that are being run with an aim to eradicate diseases, has been anticipated to spur the market growth during the forecast period.



Scope of the Report



Global Mosquito Repellent Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis By Product Type: Coils, Liquid Vaporizers, Sprays/Aerosol, Mats, Cream & Oil and Others

Analysis By Distribution Channel: Large retail stores, Small retail stores, Specialty stores and Online

Regional Analysis - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis By Product Type: Coils, Liquid Vaporizers, Sprays/Aerosol, Mats, Cream & Oil and Others

Analysis By Distribution Channel: Large retail stores, Small retail stores, Specialty stores and Online

Country Analysis - USA, Canada, Italy, France, China, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, South Africa, Brazil, Colombia (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis By Product Type: Coils, Liquid Vaporizers, Sprays/Aerosol, Mats, Cream & Oil and Others

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Most Recent Market Outlook

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Companies Profiled



Godrej

S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Spectrum Brands

Reckitt Benckiser

Henkel AG & Company KGaA

Dabur

Jyothy Laboratories

Enesis Group

Coghlans

Quantum Health

