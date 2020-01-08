Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Specialty Papers and Paperboards Market Study 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Specialty papers and paperboards represent a part of the paper industry where demands are more specific and tailor-made products are required, creating possibilities for adding value. The industry is dynamic, with the coming and going of specialty paper producers. In this niche, technology and creativity are important tools. Even more important for a company's success is an understanding of the market. This report provides that necessary knowledge, understanding, and insight.



The Global Specialty Papers and Paperboards Market Study 2019 shows the full range of opportunities that exist for specialty papers and boards. The report highlights the many and varied grades of specialty papers and paperboards, their present and future opportunities and the changing business structure across the supply chain. The study lists major specialty paper producers, subsidiaries and mills in North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Specialty Paper Market Definition

3.1 Specialty Papers versus Commodity Papers

3.2 Scope and Definition

3.3 Specialty Paper and Paperboard Market Segmentation

3.4 Specialty Paper Components and Process Steps



4. Global Demand for Specialty Papers

4.1 Demand Drivers

4.1.1 Macro-economic Influences

4.1.2 Other Demand Influences

4.1.3 Sustainability

4.2 Specialty Paper and Paperboard Demand

4.2.1 Paper and Paperboard Markets

4.2.2 Specialty Papers and Paperboard Markets



5. Specialty Paper and Paperboard Market Forecast

5.1 Packaging & Labeling

5.2 Building & Construction

5.3 Food Service

5.4 Business & Communication

5.5 Industrial

5.6 Printing & Publishing

5.7 Consumer

5.8 Filter

5.9 Security

5.10 Medical

5.11 Electrical

5.12 Future Threats and Opportunities



6. Market Structure and Participants

6.1 Overview

6.2 Raw Materials for Specialty Papers and Paperboards

6.3 Specialty Paper Producers

6.4 Investments

6.5 M&A Activity



7. Company Directory and Profiles

