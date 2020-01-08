Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wind Turbine Market - Analysis By Wind Farms (Onshore, Offshore), Components (Rotor Blades, Gearbox, Tower, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Wind Turbine Market was valued at USD 49,882.36 million in the year 2018.



The market is expected to grow owing to a number of factors including climate concern reducing CO emission, abundant availability of wind energy, growing need to use renewable resources for clean energy, improving policies like auctions and utilise the fullest capacity of wind energy available on earth.



The market is primarily driven by growing need for clean energy, innovations in Wind turbine, new technology to improve efficiency, the climate concern in developed countries with developing countries also adopting renewable sources, supportive policies like FITs (feed in tariff), PPAs (power purchase agreement) for renewable sources, auctions and other mechanisms.



The APAC region holds the largest market of Wind Turbine Market and is estimated that it will continue to dominate the market share in the forecast period.



Scope of the Report



Global Wind Turbine Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Regional Wind Turbine Market - Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil. Germany, France, U.K, Japan, India, South Korea, China (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Other Report Highlights

Market Attractiveness Charts

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Porter Five Forces

Companies Profiled



Vestas

Siemens Gamera Renewable Energy

Nordex

GE

Goldwind

Senvion



Suzlon

Sinovel

Envision

Enercon

