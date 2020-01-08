Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transparent Conductive Coating: Materials and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets of transparent conductive coatings, which is used globally in various types of applications, ranging from touch screens and displays to solar photovoltaics. The market is broken down by types, applications, and by region. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each type, application, and regional market.
The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each of the regional markets for transparent conductive coatings. It explains the major market drivers of the global market of transparent conductive coatings, the current trends within the industry, and the regional dynamics of the transparent conductive coatings market.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the transparent conductive coatings industry globally.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global markets for transparent conductive coating or films (TCFs) and associated materials and technologies
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Country-specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, U.K., China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Middle East and Africa
- Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages
- Emphasis on importance of scientific research, product innovation, current trends, key developments, the practical applications of graphene-based TCFs, and government regulatory requirements
- Assessment of the supplier landscape and data corresponding to shares of leading market participants
- Detailed profiles of leading market players, including Teijin Ltd., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Nitto Denko Corp., TDK Corp., C3nano, and Corning, Inc.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Recent Developments
- Scope of the Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Transparent Conductive Coatings Market, by Material Type
- Indium Tin Oxide (ITO)
- Other Doped Metal Oxides
- Conductive Nanoparticles
- Conductive Polymers
- Others
- Transparent Conductive Coatings Market, by Application
- Touch Screen and Displays
- OLED Lighting
- EMI Shielding and Antistatic Protection
- Solar Photovoltaics
- Others
Chapter 4 Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings
- Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Material Type
- Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application
- Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Region
- Global Market of Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) based Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Region
- Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings for Other Doped Metal Oxides, by Region
- Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings for Conductive Nanoparticles, by Region
- Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings for Conductive Polymers, by Region
- Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings for Other Material Types, by Region
- Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings for Touch Screen and Display Applications, by Region
- Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings for OLED Lighting Applications, by Region
- Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings for EMI Shielding and Antistatic Applications, by Region
- Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings for Solar PVs Applications, by Region
- Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings for Other Applications, by Region
Chapter 5 Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Country
- North American Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Country
- The U.S. Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type
- The U.S. Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application
- Canadian Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type
- Canadian Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application
- Mexican Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type
- Mexican Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application
- European Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Country
- German Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type
- German Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application
- The U.K. Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type
- The U.K. Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application
- French Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type
- French Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application
- Italian Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type
- Italian Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application
- Rest of European Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type
- Rest of European Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application
- Asia-Pacific Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Country
- Chinese Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type
- Chinese Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application
- Indian Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type
- Indian Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application
- Japanese Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type
- Japanese Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application
- Rest of Asia-Pacific Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type
- Rest of Asia-Pacific Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application
- South American Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Country/Region
- Brazilian Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type
- Brazilian Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application
- Rest of South American Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type
- Rest of South American Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application
- RoW Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Country
- The Middle Eastern Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type
- The Middle Eastern Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application
- African Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type
- African Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application
Chapter 6 Market Drivers and Challenges
- Drivers
- Growth in the Global Solar PV Market
- Robust Demand of Smartphones
- Increasing Adoption of Touch-enabled devices
- Continuous Developments of New Application Products
- Challenges
- High Volatility Associated with Prices of ITO
- Complexities Associated with Alternative Materials to Achieve Properties Offered by ITO
Chapter 7 Patent Review
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- 3M
- Abrisa Technologies
- Acree Technologies, Inc.
- Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.
- C3Nano
- Cambrios Technologies Corp.
- Canatu
- Carclo Plc.
- Cima Nanotech
- Corning Inc.
- DAI Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.
- Dontech Inc.
- E-Ink Holdings Inc.
- Evaporated Coatings Inc.
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Fujifilm
- Gentex Corp.
- Geomatec Co., Ltd.
- Gunze
- Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Inktec
- Intlvac Thin Film Corp.
- JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp.
- Kent Displays Inc.
- Kimoto Tech Inc.
- Kurt J. Lesker Co.
- Nitto Denko Corp.
- Oike & Co. Ltd.
- Opco Laboratory Inc.
- Optics Balzers Ag
- Penn Optical Coatings
- Poly-Ink
- Quantum Coating Inc.
- Reynard Corp.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
- TDK Corp.
- Teijin Ltd.
- Thin Film Devices Inc.
- Toray Advanced Film Co., Ltd.
- Toyobo Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qqdazl
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900