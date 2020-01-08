Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transparent Conductive Coating: Materials and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets of transparent conductive coatings, which is used globally in various types of applications, ranging from touch screens and displays to solar photovoltaics. The market is broken down by types, applications, and by region. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each type, application, and regional market.



The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each of the regional markets for transparent conductive coatings. It explains the major market drivers of the global market of transparent conductive coatings, the current trends within the industry, and the regional dynamics of the transparent conductive coatings market.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the transparent conductive coatings industry globally.



The report includes:



An overview of the global markets for transparent conductive coating or films (TCFs) and associated materials and technologies

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Country-specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, U.K., China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Middle East and Africa

Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

Emphasis on importance of scientific research, product innovation, current trends, key developments, the practical applications of graphene-based TCFs, and government regulatory requirements

Assessment of the supplier landscape and data corresponding to shares of leading market participants

Detailed profiles of leading market players, including Teijin Ltd., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Nitto Denko Corp., TDK Corp., C3nano, and Corning, Inc.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Recent Developments

Scope of the Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Transparent Conductive Coatings Market, by Material Type

Indium Tin Oxide (ITO)

Other Doped Metal Oxides

Conductive Nanoparticles

Conductive Polymers

Others

Transparent Conductive Coatings Market, by Application

Touch Screen and Displays

OLED Lighting

EMI Shielding and Antistatic Protection

Solar Photovoltaics

Others

Chapter 4 Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings

Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Material Type

Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application

Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Region

Global Market of Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) based Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Region

Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings for Other Doped Metal Oxides, by Region

Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings for Conductive Nanoparticles, by Region

Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings for Conductive Polymers, by Region

Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings for Other Material Types, by Region

Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings for Touch Screen and Display Applications, by Region

Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings for OLED Lighting Applications, by Region

Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings for EMI Shielding and Antistatic Applications, by Region

Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings for Solar PVs Applications, by Region

Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings for Other Applications, by Region

Chapter 5 Global Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Country

North American Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Country

The U.S. Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type

The U.S. Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application

Canadian Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type

Canadian Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application

Mexican Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type

Mexican Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application

European Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Country

German Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type

German Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application

The U.K. Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type

The U.K. Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application

French Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type

French Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application

Italian Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type

Italian Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application

Rest of European Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type

Rest of European Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application

Asia-Pacific Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Country

Chinese Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type

Chinese Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application

Indian Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type

Indian Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application

Japanese Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type

Japanese Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application

Rest of Asia-Pacific Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type

Rest of Asia-Pacific Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application

South American Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Country/Region

Brazilian Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type

Brazilian Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application

Rest of South American Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type

Rest of South American Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application

RoW Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Country

The Middle Eastern Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type

The Middle Eastern Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application

African Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Type

African Market of Transparent Conductive Coatings, by Application

Chapter 6 Market Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Growth in the Global Solar PV Market

Robust Demand of Smartphones

Increasing Adoption of Touch-enabled devices

Continuous Developments of New Application Products

Challenges

High Volatility Associated with Prices of ITO

Complexities Associated with Alternative Materials to Achieve Properties Offered by ITO

Chapter 7 Patent Review

Recent Patents

Chapter 8 Company Profiles



3M

Abrisa Technologies

Acree Technologies, Inc.

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

C3Nano

Cambrios Technologies Corp.

Canatu

Carclo Plc.

Cima Nanotech

Corning Inc.

DAI Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

Dontech Inc.

E-Ink Holdings Inc.

Evaporated Coatings Inc.

Evonik Industries Ag

Fujifilm

Gentex Corp.

Geomatec Co., Ltd.

Gunze

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Inktec

Intlvac Thin Film Corp.

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp.

Kent Displays Inc.

Kimoto Tech Inc.

Kurt J. Lesker Co.

Nitto Denko Corp.

Oike & Co. Ltd.

Opco Laboratory Inc.

Optics Balzers Ag

Penn Optical Coatings

Poly-Ink

Quantum Coating Inc.

Reynard Corp.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

TDK Corp.

Teijin Ltd.

Thin Film Devices Inc.

Toray Advanced Film Co., Ltd.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qqdazl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900