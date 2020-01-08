Hemp legalization in the US and internationally is forecasted to be a $26.6 billion industry by 2025



CHICAGO, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a leading provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, has announced that its holding, ZenaPay Inc., has confirmed five preorders of patent-pending ZenaDrone Smart Farming Solution with GreenHeart CBD for Irish hemp farms. We are forecasting sales to be over $600,000 for the first year in 2020. We also believe the drone technology will generate profits its first year. The profits will be reinvested back into the technology.

In August 2019, the ZenaPay team beta tested its drone-mapping and plant-tracking solutions in Ireland with GreenHeart and Hemp Tech hemp farms. The beta test was a success, and ZenaPay signed up additional customers.

With the success of the beta test, ZenaPay Inc. and GreenHeart CBD LTD signed a distribution agreement for GreenHeart to sell ZenaDrone Smart Hemp Farming Solution to its network of farmers in Ireland and the United Kingdom with an option to expand through the European Union.

Paul Walsh, CSO and co-founder of GreenHeart CBD LTD, said, “Every farmer in its network would be required to sign up with ZenaPay Smart Farming solution to assure the quality of his or her hemp plants. GreenHeart is quickly growing its network. Ireland and the United Kingdom have hundreds of hemp farms.”

GreenHeart CBD has been featured on Ireland television services’ Ear on the Ground, Irish Independent newspaper, Health Europa and 103.2 Dublin City radio.

ZenaPay will release ZenaDrone in April 2020. The ZenaPay team is heading back to Ireland in February to provide GreenHeart with demonstration models of ZenaDrone 1000 to assist in its efforts to grow its network of hemp farmers. Epazz, Inc. has provided ZenaPay, Inc. with an exclusive license to its patent pending drone technology. Epazz, Inc. is the largest shareholder of ZenaPay, Inc.

ZenaDrone 1000 will be a workhorse for hemp farms, which will have multiple functions and features to scan fields and remove the male hemp plant to double female hemp production. The feedback we received from our trip to Ireland has provided us an opportunity to extend our technology to include tracking livestock and testing soil samples.

ZenaDrone multispectral sensors (ZMS) provide five spectral bands (blue, green, red, red edge, near-infrared) which gather both visible wavelengths and wavelengths outside the visible spectrum. This allows the ZMS to collect data and help farmers understand the health of their crops by analyzing the light reflecting off objects. When other bands are combined with near-infrared, farmers can determine the vegetation's stress level.

According to MarketsAndMarkets.Com, the Industrial Global Hemp Market is forecasted to reach $26.6 billion USD by 2025. The report cited increased use of hempseed oil and hempseed in various food applications, rising use of nonpsychotropic cannabinoid cannabidiol hemp oil in food and pharmaceutical segments and increasing legalization of the cultivation of industrial hemp.

Epazz sees major opportunities in providing critical technology solutions, both software and hardware, to service the Industrial Global Hemp. ZenaDrone is the first part of an overall technology offering.

Dr. Shaun Passley, CEO of Epazz and ZenaPay, said, “This is a major opportunity to provide technology to the industrial hemp market. Our agreement with GreenHeart, we are able to access a large network of hemp farmers. We believe that artificial intelligence and our facial recognition technology are the next technologies to positively impact agriculture production. Our agreements with preorder customers will demonstrate the benefits of the ZenaPay Drone Farming Software and the efficiency gained from tracking plant growth from seed to harvest.”

If you are interested in preordering our ZenaDrone farm solution, please go to www.zenapay.com .

Epazz will maintain its twitter page with daily updates about the drone development and the company. You can visit the Epazz twitter page at https://www.twitter.com/epazz.

About ZenaPay Inc. (www.zenapay.com)

ZenaPay is a drone smart hemp farming solution that monitors the plant life cycle from growth to sale. In accordance with your government regulations for quality assurance measures, ZenaPay tracks, monitors and calculates plant lifecycle in real time, providing accurate data extraction for management and auditing reports and certifying the plant life cycle from start to its targeted purpose.

About Epazz Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are DeskFlex™ (room scheduling software) and DeskFlex™ (an applicant-tracking system).

SAFE HARBOR

This is the “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking statements such as “may,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” and “continue” (or the negative thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements, and it has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.’s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC markets filings, which contain general business information about the company’s operations, results of operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations investors@epazz.net (312) 955-8161 www.epazz.com