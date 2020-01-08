The nomination committee's proposal for number of board members, election of the board of directors and chairman of the board

London United Kingdom – 08 January 2020, Cyber Security 1 AB (publ) (“CYBER1”), (Nasdaq:CYB1,OTCQX:CYBNY), a leading supplier of cyber security solutions with operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, is pleased to announce the nomination committee’s proposal for number of board members, election of the board of directors and chairman of the board

In addition to the publication of the proposals of the nomination committee on 11th December 2019 and in light of the need to appoint a new Chairman, the nomination committee proposes that the extraordinary general meeting of Cyber1 AB (Publ) (the “Company”) in January 2020 resolves the following:

Election of the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting

Ola Åhman is proposed as chairman of the extraordinary general meeting.

Determination of number of board members and deputy board members

The nomination committee proposes that the number of board members elected at the extraordinary general meeting shall be six, whereof one re-election, and that no deputy board members should be appointed.

Election of board members and chairman of the board

The nomination committee proposes that the following board members are elected for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting:

Re-election of Daryn Stilwell and election of Charles Clark, Antoine Karam, Corné Melissen, Frank Kamsteeg, and Thomas Bennet.

It is proposed that Charles Clark is elected as chairman of the board of directors.

Charles Clark – Chairman of Darkbeam, Non-Executive Advisor of the GDPR Institute, Former Investment Banker (Panmure Gordon) with extensive Corporate Governance experience. Serial Technology Entrepreneur with broad experience in cyber security market.

Antoine Karam – Former board member and CEO of ITWay S.P.A. Mr Karam, a former Investment Banker at Merrill Lynch brings many years of board experience and business development across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Corné Melissen – Partner at Ramphastos Investments N.V., Board Observer at Mazarine Energy, non-executive director at Lumenvox, in addition to holding several other senior-level positions. Corné’s role at Ramphastos has seen him specialize in energy investments, with a focus on the Middle East and Africa regions. Beginning his career at the joint venture of ABN AMRO and Alpinvest (Dutch private equity firm), he has a master’s degree in Economics from Amsterdam University.

Frank Kamsteeg – Partner at JFG Capital BV and has previously worked as Director of Financial Markets at ING, and prior to this spent fifteen years at Hoofd Aandelen Trading. Frank graduated in Law from Erasmus University Rotterdam. This combination of knowledge and experience ensures that Frank will be well-placed to advise Cyber1 in both procedural and commercial aspects of its business.

Thomas Bennet - Practiced banking law in a ‘magic circle’ law firm in The City of London and has a business degree from the University of Oxford (Saïd Business School). He was a senior lawyer at Rolls-Royce Group and General Counsel and Commercial Director of an AIM-listed company. In 2012 he was a visiting lecturer of maritime security law at the World Maritime University, Malmo, Sweden. He is SC cleared, has ISO 27001 Lead Auditor status, the CIPP(E) certification and is the holder of the GDPR Practitioner qualification.

These nominations will, subject to the required notices, be decided on at an EGM of the Company’s shareholders to be held no later than the 28th of January 2020.

Other

Information regarding all board members, assessment of each member's independence and the nomination committee's statement is available at the company's website https://cyber1.com/ .

ABOUT CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through physical presences in Sweden, South Africa, the UK, Kenya, Germany, Austria, Turkey, Greece, Italy, the Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq: CYB1.ST, and as an American Depositary Receipt (OTCQX: CYBNY), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients’ protections against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. CYBER1 had revenues of 43.95m EUR in 2018. For further information, please visit www.cyber1.com/investors .

