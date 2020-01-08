Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Pay TV Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 282-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report comes in three parts:
Africa will have 47.26 million pay TV subscribers by 2025, up from 30.7 million at end-2019. Nigeria will contribute 10 million subscribers by 2025 - having overtaken South Africa in 2020.
African subscriber numbers will climb by 54% between 2019 and 2025, but pay TV revenues will rise by only 31% - indicating that subscribers will pay less. Pay TV revenues will reach $7.20 billion by 2025, up by $1.72 billion on 2019.
Three groups accounted for 93% of Sub-Saharan Africa's pay TV subscribers in 2019 - although this proportion will fall to 88% by 2025. Each of the three main groups provides a satellite TV platform and a pay DTT platform.
Multichoice had 14.56 million subs across satellite TV platform DStv and DTT platform GOtv by end-2019. This total will grow to 18.05 million by 2025, with a marked slowdown in satellite TV growth.
France's Vivendi had 4.73 million subs to its Canal Plus satellite TV platform and Easy TV DTT platforms by end-2019. Its total will climb to 7.35 million by 2025. StarTimes/StarSat will enjoy the most impressive growth: from 9.1 million subs at end-2019 to 16.39 million by 2025.
