According to latest report “Data Center Cooling Market by Component (Solution {Air Conditioner, Chilling Unit, Cooling Tower, Control System, Economizer, Liquid Cooling System}, Service), Cooling Technique (Rack/Row Based, Room Based), Application (BFSI, Colocation, Energy, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2024”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of data center cooling will reach $15 billion by 2024.

The rack/row-based data center cooling market is expected to grow at the highest rate to 2024 driven by ability to provide precise conditions in proximity which is targeted at the banks with server cabinets. These systems can be easily suspended from overhead or installed on the floor keeping them closer to the racks or rows. Therefore, offering both efficiency and capacity gains.

The colocation application segment will register healthy gains as it offers more flexibility and so that it is easy to scale up the IT environment and align the business at the same time. It also helps the service providers in focusing on their core competencies and focus less on the management of the data centers.

The maintenance services component segment of the data center cooling market will grow substantially during the forecast period. Several players in IT industry are engaging with the service providers to help manage data center optimization and maintenance. The service providers help in the management of converged infrastructure, physical servers and the storage which enables reliable and scalable infrastructure for the data availability and performance.

The North America data center cooling market accounts for majority of the revenue share impelled by presence of technology giants such as Facebook, Google and Microsoft who are constantly seeking new ways to manage their rising data. Escalating growth in web-based services and need for highly efficient data storage capacities has put a substantial load on the national power systems fuelling the demand for efficient systems in the market.

The vendors in the data center cooling industry include Schneider Electric SE, Black Box Corporation, Nortek Air Solutions, LLC, Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, and AdaptivCOOL.

