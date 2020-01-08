LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced today that two members of its board of directors, Monica F. Azare and Teri G. Fontenot, have been named to WomenInc. Magazine’s “2019 Most Influential Corporate Board Directors.”



In a recent release, WomenInc. announced that both Azare and Fontenot were honored among “more than 700 directors serving on the boards of S&P 1000/Mid-Cap publicly held companies.” According to the release, “the Women Inc.'s Most Influential Corporate Directors issue is the most comprehensive listing of women executives, influencers and achievers contributing leadership to corporate boards.”

WomenInc. is a leading magazine dedicated to comprehensive coverage of women's achievement in business.

“The entire LHC Group family offers our congratulations to Monica and Teri – our admiration for their leadership skills and service cannot be overstated,” said Keith Myers, LHC Group chairman and CEO. “Under their guidance, our company has grown and achieved a status as the in-home healthcare industry’s leader in quality service and performance. We are blessed, fortunate, and thankful that they have shared their talent and vision with our organization, and we look forward to a future of further growth and success together.”

Ms. Azare has served as a member of LHC Group’s board since 2007. She serves as chair of the board’s Compensation Committee and as a member of the Clinical Quality Committee. Ms. Azare is vice president and deputy general counsel for video franchising at Verizon Communications and has applied her extensive public policy background in several previous leadership positions during her nearly 20 years at Verizon, including senior vice president of corporate communications and employee engagement; region president for New York and Connecticut; and executive director and senior counsel of federal affairs. She serves a number of non-profit organizations, including board positions with the Partnership for New York City Foundation (Audit Committee); New York City Citizen’s Union; Metropolitan Museum of Art Advisory Council on Cultural Engagement; and Louisiana State University Foundation National Board.

Ms. Fontenot joined LHC Group as a director in 2019. She serves as a member of the board’s Audit Committee and Clinical Quality Committee. In March 2019, Ms. Fontenot retired from Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge after 27 years in numerous roles, including serving as president and chief executive officer since 1996. She previously served as chair of the American Hospital Association, chair of the Audit Committee for the Federal Reserve Bank Sixth District – Atlanta Board, and chair of the Audit Committee for the Capital One/Hibernia Mutual Funds Board.

“Monica and Teri have served our board and our company with a level of distinction, professionalism, and vision that is truly noteworthy,” said Congressman W.J. “Billy” Tauzin, LHC Group’s lead independent director. “It’s gratifying to see their contributions recognized on a national level by their peers and independent observers. They are outstanding role models for an upcoming generation of corporate leaders.”

With home offices in Lafayette, La., and Louisville, Ky., LHC Group is a national provider of in-home healthcare services. It is the preferred partner for 350 leading hospitals around the nation.

For more information on the “2019 WomenInc.'s Most Influential Corporate Directors,” visit WomenInc.com/2019micd/ .

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. LHC Group’s services cover a wide range of healthcare needs for patients and families dealing with illness, injury, or chronic conditions. The company’s 32,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. LHC Group is the preferred in-home healthcare partner for 350 leading hospitals around the country. In 2019, the company was named to the inaugural Forbes list of “America’s Best-in-State Employers.”

