SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced that on December 20, 2019, Magistrate Judge Christopher Burke issued a report recommending that the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware reject Natera Inc.’s motion to dismiss CareDx’s false advertising complaint.



CareDx filed suit against Natera on April 10, 2019, alleging that Natera’s comparison of its kidney transplant technology to CareDx’s AlloSure technology improperly and misleadingly compares the results of two independent studies with differing methodologies. AlloSure’s performance was validated by CareDx’s robust, multi-center, prospective, peer-reviewed clinical trial. In contrast, Natera’s study of its transplant technology used samples retrospectively selected from a single center, improperly mixed population sets, and failed to adhere to internationally accepted criteria for kidney transplant rejection studies.

CareDx is pleased the court recommended that its false advertising claims against Natera should go forward because they are legally supported. CareDx will continue to pursue its claims and is seeking all available remedies, including monetary damages. In addition, CareDx is continuing to pursue its patent infringement case against Natera.

