LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY ) today announced that Big Shot has been downloaded over 35,000 times and revenue increased 580% in December for iOS and Android since the Company officially launched the augmented reality fantasy sports mobile game in Toronto and Los Angeles in October.



“Big Shot continues to grow and from our platform, many good things will follow,” says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay. “The app just keeps getting better and so does user engagement.”

ePlay enabled advertising in October. In November, eSports revenue was possible for the first time in Big Shot and new skins continue to be added for Big Shot user avatars. In-app purchases, advertising, and esports are now directly driving Big Shot revenue in the 2020 USD 67.1B 2020 mobile gaming industry .

ePlay direct-to-consumer revenue potential is a function of downloads, engagement, and Average Revenue Per Daily Active User (ARPDAU).

Big Shot has been downloaded over 35,000 times from Apple App and Google Play

Actual ARPDAU was up 13% from USD 1.34 to $1.54 in December

Big Shot revenue increased by 200% month-over-month

High advertising rates throughout the holiday season lead to an intentional cut in Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) to $0, decreasing the download rate.

Updated revenue models based on Big Shot actuals informing yearly revenue run rate of over USD 2.9M with approximately USD 1M in costs depending on the model .

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and esports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

