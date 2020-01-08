Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sample Preparation in Genomics, Proteomics, and Epigenomics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the global market for sample preparation in genomics, proteomics and epigenomics within the life sciences sector.



The report includes:



Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Insight into the current state of the sample preparation industry with special focus on the genomics, epigenomics and proteomics product, application, and end user segments

Description of labelling and probes in the sample preparation industry

Detailed analysis of the competitive environments, and new potential markets for novel products and assay development

Identification of future demand for various sample preparation reagents and products and analysis of target markets

Comprehensive profiles of the major market players, including Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corp., Merck Millipore, PerkinElmer Inc., Qiagen GmbH and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Research Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Historical Perspective

Definitions

Genomics

Proteomics

Epigenomics

Sample Preparation

Molecular Biology

DNA Structure

DNA Replication

Proteins

Central Principles

Genomics

Comparative Genomics

Functional Genomics

Structural Genomics

Proteomics

Expression Proteomics

Structural Proteomics

Functional Proteomics

Epigenomics

Trends in R&D

Global Spending on R&D

Developing Countries to Increase R&D Spending

China - a Rising Hub for Science and Technology

R&D Funding

Global Increase in the Number of Researchers

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Challenges

Limitations of Sample Preparation

Chapter 4 Global Market for Sample Preparation in Genomics, Proteomics and Epigenomics by Product Segment

Instruments

Global Market for Instruments by Type

Regional Markets for Instruments

Instrument Market Subsegments

Consumables

Regional Markets for Consumables

Market for Consumables by Product Type

Accessories

Regional Markets for Accessories

Sample Preparation Kits

Regional Markets for Sample Preparation Kits

Market for Sample Preparation Kits by Product Segment

Chapter 5 Global Market for Sample Preparation in Genomics, Proteomics and Epigenomics by Application Segment

Genomics Applications

Medicine

Agriculture

Proteomics Applications

Oncology

Biomedical

Agriculture

Food Microbiology

Epigenomics Applications

Chapter 6 Global Market for Sample Preparation in Genomics, Proteomics and Epigenomics by End User

Research Centers, Academic Institutes and Government Agencies

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Chapter 7 Global Market for Sample Preparation in Genomics, Proteomics and Epigenomics by Region

North America

National Institutes of Health

Decreasing R&D Spending

Growing Genetic Testing Market

Genetically Modified Crops

Government and Private Initiatives

Drug Discovery Driving the Market for Proteomics

Epigenomics

Europe

Public Health Genomics European Network (PHGEN)

U.K. 100,000 Genomes Project

$3.4 Million Investment into Three-Dimensional Genomics

New International Genome Research Centre In Denmark

Impact of Brexit

Asia-Pacific

China Leading Asia-Pacific and Positioned to Lead World Genomics

Genome Asia-Pacific 100K Initiative

Asia-Pacific a New Hub for R&D

Global Collaboration Required

Rest of the World

Australia

Latin American Countries

Chapter 8 Company Profiles



Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Hamilton Co.

Illumina Inc.

Merck Millipore

Norgenbiotek Corp.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Pressure Biosciences Inc.

Qiagen GmbH

Roche

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp.

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10 Appendix: List of Acronyms



