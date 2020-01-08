Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sample Preparation in Genomics, Proteomics, and Epigenomics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the global market for sample preparation in genomics, proteomics and epigenomics within the life sciences sector.
The report includes:
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Insight into the current state of the sample preparation industry with special focus on the genomics, epigenomics and proteomics product, application, and end user segments
- Description of labelling and probes in the sample preparation industry
- Detailed analysis of the competitive environments, and new potential markets for novel products and assay development
- Identification of future demand for various sample preparation reagents and products and analysis of target markets
- Comprehensive profiles of the major market players, including Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corp., Merck Millipore, PerkinElmer Inc., Qiagen GmbH and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Research Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Historical Perspective
- Definitions
- Genomics
- Proteomics
- Epigenomics
- Sample Preparation
- Molecular Biology
- DNA Structure
- DNA Replication
- Proteins
- Central Principles
- Genomics
- Comparative Genomics
- Functional Genomics
- Structural Genomics
- Proteomics
- Expression Proteomics
- Structural Proteomics
- Functional Proteomics
- Epigenomics
- Trends in R&D
- Global Spending on R&D
- Developing Countries to Increase R&D Spending
- China - a Rising Hub for Science and Technology
- R&D Funding
- Global Increase in the Number of Researchers
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
- Limitations of Sample Preparation
Chapter 4 Global Market for Sample Preparation in Genomics, Proteomics and Epigenomics by Product Segment
- Instruments
- Global Market for Instruments by Type
- Regional Markets for Instruments
- Instrument Market Subsegments
- Consumables
- Regional Markets for Consumables
- Market for Consumables by Product Type
- Accessories
- Regional Markets for Accessories
- Sample Preparation Kits
- Regional Markets for Sample Preparation Kits
- Market for Sample Preparation Kits by Product Segment
Chapter 5 Global Market for Sample Preparation in Genomics, Proteomics and Epigenomics by Application Segment
- Genomics Applications
- Medicine
- Agriculture
- Proteomics Applications
- Oncology
- Biomedical
- Agriculture
- Food Microbiology
- Epigenomics Applications
Chapter 6 Global Market for Sample Preparation in Genomics, Proteomics and Epigenomics by End User
- Research Centers, Academic Institutes and Government Agencies
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Others
Chapter 7 Global Market for Sample Preparation in Genomics, Proteomics and Epigenomics by Region
- North America
- National Institutes of Health
- Decreasing R&D Spending
- Growing Genetic Testing Market
- Genetically Modified Crops
- Government and Private Initiatives
- Drug Discovery Driving the Market for Proteomics
- Epigenomics
- Europe
- Public Health Genomics European Network (PHGEN)
- U.K. 100,000 Genomes Project
- $3.4 Million Investment into Three-Dimensional Genomics
- New International Genome Research Centre In Denmark
- Impact of Brexit
- Asia-Pacific
- China Leading Asia-Pacific and Positioned to Lead World Genomics
- Genome Asia-Pacific 100K Initiative
- Asia-Pacific a New Hub for R&D
- Global Collaboration Required
- Rest of the World
- Australia
- Latin American Countries
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Hamilton Co.
- Illumina Inc.
- Merck Millipore
- Norgenbiotek Corp.
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Pressure Biosciences Inc.
- Qiagen GmbH
- Roche
- Tecan Group Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Waters Corp.
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10 Appendix: List of Acronyms
