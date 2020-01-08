Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Fusion and Advanced Materials: Emerging Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report presents a brief outline of the recent technological advances in certain advanced materials and their usage in the commercialization of fusion power over the next few decades.



The report includes:



Discussion of the key advanced materials, technologies related to fusion power, and their current and future marketplace

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025 (in value and volumetric terms)

Market potential for some key metals, composites and polymers; their market trends and forecast value up-to 2050

Key Topics Covered



Global Market for Nuclear Fusion Through 2025 Magnetic Confinement Fusion Inertial Confinement Fusion Emerging Opportunities for Advanced Materials from Nuclear Fusion Advanced Materials Used for Magnetic Confinement Fusion Advanced Materials Used in Inertial Confinement Fusion Systems Emerging Opportunities for Fusion Power Nuclear Dilemma Market Potentials for Nuclear Fusion

Chapter 2 References



List of Tables

Table 1: Global Market for Nuclear Fusion, by Power Type, Through 2025

Table 2: Global Market for Tungsten Materials, by Product Type, Through 2025

Table 3: Global Market for Advanced High Strength Steel, by Product Type, Through 2025

Table 4: Global Market for Superconductors, by Product Type, Through 2025

Table 5: Global Market for Neodymium-Doped Phosphate Glass, by Application, Through 2025

Table 6: Global Market for Fused Silica, by Application, Through 2025

Table 7: Global Power Generation, by Type of Power, Through 2018

Table 8: Global Power Generation Capacity, by Type of Power, Through 2018

Table 9: Global Power Generation Capacity, Pessimistic Scenario, Through 2030

Table 10: Global Power Generation Capacity, Pessimistic Scenario, Through 2050

Table 11: Global Power Generation Capacity, High Case, Through 2030

Table 12: Global Power Generation Capacity, High Case, Through 2050

Table 13: Global Nuclear Power Installation, 2018-2050



List of Figures

Figure 1: Global Market for Nuclear Fusion, by Power Type, 2018-2025



