PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) today reported that it will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 9:30 AM PT (12:30 PM ET) on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Live audio of the event can be accessed by visiting the “Events” page of the company’s website at investor.pacira.com . A replay of the webcast will also be available for two weeks following the event.



About Pacira