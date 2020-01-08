





To Nasdaq Copenhagen

8 January 2020







Mortgage bond auction

Nykredit will conduct an auction tomorrow on Thursday 9 January 2020 through Nasdaq Copenhagen submarket for mortgage bond auctions (136 – CPH Auctions).

The auction will be held with 13 January 2020 value date, and bids correct to two decimals will be accepted at the auction. Bids must be made in terms of amount and price and in multiples of DKK 100,000. Bids above the cut-off price will be settled in full, and bids at the cut-off price may be accepted on a pro rata basis.

The following covered bond will be offered:

ISIN: Name: Currency: Offering: DK000951439-0 Cita 3M NYK 32H SDO Oct 2022 RF DKK 3,500m

09:00 - Auction opens for bidding

10:00 - Auction closes

10:09 - Allotment of accepted bids at latest

Questions regarding the auction may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel. +45 44 55 11 66.

Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel. +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment