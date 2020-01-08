Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luminescent Solar Concentrators (LSC) For Photovoltaic (PV) Solar Cells" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report presents an overview of the market size and growth rate of luminescent solar concentrators (LSCs) for photovoltaic (PV) solar cells over the next five years.



It also evaluates of the new possible markets for LSCs and the concept of LSCs into existing products. Furthermore, it showcases recent developments undertaken for enhancing the efficiency of LSCs and a survey of currently used technologies relevant to LSCs and PVs.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Technology Highlights and Market Outlook

Introduction: What is a Luminescent Solar Concentrator?

Study Goals and Objectives

Photovoltaic Solar Cells

Luminescent Solar Concentrators

Types of LSCs

Patents Granted in the Last 45 Years

Major Players

Market Analysis

List of Tables

Table 1: Bandgap Energies of Various Semiconductors

Table 2: Properties of LSC Luminophores

Table 3: Advantages and Disadvantages of Various Types of LSCs

Table 4: PCE Values of Some Commonly-used LSCs With Optimal Geometry for Si or GaAs PV Solar Cells

Table 5: Major Companies and Their Main LSC Products

Table 6: Global Market for LSCs, by Segment, Through 2025



List of Figures

Figure 1: A Schematic Description of the Photophysical Processes in LSC

Figure 2: Schematic Representation of a Planar LSC with Organic or Inorganic Luminophores Coupled to a Photovoltaic Cell on One Edge

Figure 3: Distribution of Patents Issued by Patent Office, 1974-September 2019

Figure 4: Patents Issued During 10-Year Time Intervals, 1974-September 2019

Figure 5: Total Number of Patents and Publications, 2004-November 2019

Figure 6: Global Market for LSC by Region, 2020-2025



