Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luminescent Solar Concentrators (LSC) For Photovoltaic (PV) Solar Cells" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents an overview of the market size and growth rate of luminescent solar concentrators (LSCs) for photovoltaic (PV) solar cells over the next five years.
It also evaluates of the new possible markets for LSCs and the concept of LSCs into existing products. Furthermore, it showcases recent developments undertaken for enhancing the efficiency of LSCs and a survey of currently used technologies relevant to LSCs and PVs.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Technology Highlights and Market Outlook
List of Tables
Table 1: Bandgap Energies of Various Semiconductors
Table 2: Properties of LSC Luminophores
Table 3: Advantages and Disadvantages of Various Types of LSCs
Table 4: PCE Values of Some Commonly-used LSCs With Optimal Geometry for Si or GaAs PV Solar Cells
Table 5: Major Companies and Their Main LSC Products
Table 6: Global Market for LSCs, by Segment, Through 2025
List of Figures
Figure 1: A Schematic Description of the Photophysical Processes in LSC
Figure 2: Schematic Representation of a Planar LSC with Organic or Inorganic Luminophores Coupled to a Photovoltaic Cell on One Edge
Figure 3: Distribution of Patents Issued by Patent Office, 1974-September 2019
Figure 4: Patents Issued During 10-Year Time Intervals, 1974-September 2019
Figure 5: Total Number of Patents and Publications, 2004-November 2019
Figure 6: Global Market for LSC by Region, 2020-2025
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
