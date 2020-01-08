OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE JANUARY 8, 2020 AT 2:45 PM

Outotec awarded EcoVadis Gold recognition in supplier CSR assessment for the third consecutive year

Outotec has been awarded a Gold level recognition for its corporate responsibility practices and ranked in the top 5% of companies evaluated by Ecovadis. EcoVadis operates an international platform to assess the corporate social responsibility (CSR) of suppliers in respect to environment, labor practices, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

Outotec continued to improve its performance in the EcoVadis assessment, especially in the areas of environment and sustainable procurement. Outotec reports its corporate responsibility using the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. Outotec is committed to the UN Global Compact initiative and the most relevant UN Sustainable Development Goals as defined by the company. In addition, Outotec established science-based targets to reduce the climate impacts in 2019 and has been included in the Global 100 index of the world's most sustainable companies for seven consecutive years, ranking 12th in 2019. Outotec's sustainability report is available at www.outotec.com.

"We are proud to receive the EcoVadis Gold award for the third consecutive year. The supply chain management and suppliers’ commitment to corporate responsibility is extremely important in large projects", says Outotec CEO Markku Teräsvasara.

EcoVadis (www.ecovadis.com) has assessed over 55,000 companies from 198 industries and 155 countries. Its methodology and criteria used are in line with international CSR standards including the GRI, UN Global Compact, and ISO 26000.

