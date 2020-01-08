Highlights



Assays from 26 g/t Au outline a broad area (5 km x 2 km) of structurally controlled gold mineralization in gneiss and granites

343 samples taken at San Judas with 77 (22%) greater than 0.50 g/t Au.

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna Gold Corp (TSXV: MGR, OTCQB: MGLQF) (“Magna” or the "Corporation"), is pleased to report positive gold assays from San Judas. The terms of the acquisition of San Judas property are detailed in our September 30, 2019 press release.

Magna Gold has fielded a team of geologists to San Judas and have been making good progress mapping and sampling the property. The company has flown key areas with a drone to produce high definition maps. Magna geologists have been mapping and sampling the many historical gold mines on the property and expanding their work to adjacent structures and parallel structures to numerous historical mining trends that are on the property. Historical workings extend over kilometers at San Judas and to date, Magna’s work has been positive.

President and CEO, Arturo Bonillas stated: “These sample results confirm our expectations for San Judas as a tier 1 exploration property. The address is right, the rocks are right, and the assays are right. We are evaluating our geologic and geochemical data to design a drill program for San Judas in 2020.”

San Judas Highlights:

Santa Lucia and La Paloma are parallel gold bearing structures approximately 500 meters apart with strong hematitic alteration between the structures. Santa Lucia is a bulk mining target and consists of a series of shallow historical mines (trenches and shafts) distributed along a line of over 900 m in length, with a 135-degree azimuth. Most of the historical mines are developed in quartz veins and veinlets hosted in a granoblastic granite showing argillic alteration within a sheared fringe; mapping has identified parallel structures on historical mines in sheared granite with quartz veinlets, oxides, and boxworks of the original sulphides (pyrite, galena, etc.). Immediately north of Santa Lucia is the Las Palomas area, where historical mines were developed on six parallel structures in granoblastic granite, dipping 45 – 50 degrees, 150-degree azimuth, sub-parallel to the Santa Lucia trend. Historical mines tend to be of low angle at depth with high angle fracturing of gray quartz cutting the main structures and foliation in the granite. The best gold values at Las Palomas site are 26.40 g/t Au producing adjacent samples of 14.60 g/t Au, 5.54 g/t Au, 7.30 g/t Au. These samples are strongly oxidized with stockwork veining containing boxworks from sulfides and strong hematite alteration.



Table 1:

Assay Results of Chip Rock Samples on Santa Lucia-Las Palomas Targets Above 0.50 g/t Au

AREA TYPE OF SAMPLE LENGTH Au g/t Ag g/t Pb PPM Zn PPM Cu PPM Las Palomas Chip Channel 0.5 26.40 7.7 4803 95 31 Las Palomas Chip Channel 1.5 14.60 4.8 2164 81 59 Las Palomas Chip Channel 0.7 12.90 2.1 982 950 700 Las Palomas Chip Channel 0.8 7.30 9.6 1865 80 23 Las Palomas Chip Channel 1.0 6.14 6.9 1694 582 76 Las Palomas Chip Channel 0.8 5.54 2.9 3490 358 55 Las Palomas Chip Channel 1.0 4.43 2.2 1389 111 116 Las Palomas Chip Channel 1.2 4.16 4.2 2256 84 16 Las Palomas Chip Channel 0.4 4.08 1.1 447 40 52 Santa Lucía Chip Channel 1.2 3.63 0.9 3328 996 172 Las Palomas Chip Channel 1.2 2.83 0.5 829 48 27 Santa Lucía Dump - 2.62 8.4 9755 797 50 Las Palomas Chip Channel 0.5 2.49 0.7 13 34 8 Las Palomas Chip Channel 0.5 2.41 2.1 729 17 33 Las Palomas Dump - 2.20 0.9 323 390 51 Las Palomas Chip Channel 1.3 2.01 43.3 9215 3518 164 Santa Lucía Chip Channel 1 1.80 2.7 968 429 36 Las Palomas Chip Channel 1 1.48 0.8 254 73 52 Las Palomas Chip Channel 0.5 1.34 4.3 1389 964 45 Las Palomas Chip Channel 1.1 1.22 6.1 3899 48 184 Las Palomas Chip Channel 1.5 0.75 7.7 3673 112 101 Las Palomas Chip Channel 0.5 0.73 1.3 888 16 536 Santa Lucía Chip Channel 1 0.69 11.7 1149 644 37 Santa Lucía Chip Channel 1 0.61 7.1 3008 868 39 Santa Lucía Chip Channel 0.5 0.59 4.4 2115 2183 453 Las Palomas Chip Channel 0.8 0.57 2.3 1824 47 177

San Martin hosts gold in oxidized granite and gneiss pervasive hematite and limonite alteration. Mineralization is quartz stockwork along foliation and cross cutting quartz veinlets. San Martin has a series of historical mines oriented 155- and 180-degrees azimuth, dipping strongly to the West and East in lengths that vary from 150 to 200 meters, over an area of 1,250 m in length and 750 meters in width. Several historical workings and areas of strong hematite alteration were sampled, and assay results are shown in Table 2. The key take-away of the sampling and geological work to date in the San Martin area is the fact that the historical high-grade small mines are aligned with North-South trending structures with lower grade hematite stockwork in low-angle veining structures in the host rock, opening the possibility of finding high volume bulk deposits.

Table 2:

Assay Results of Chip Rock Samples on San Martin Area Above 0.50 g/t Au

AREA TYPE OF SAMPLE LENGTH Au g/t Ag g/t Pb PPM Zn PPM Cu PPM San Martín Chip Channel 1.5 13.70 0.4 22 77 49 San Martín Chip Channel 2 9.20 1.4 5 37 45 San Martín Chip Channel 1 7.12 3.3 39 24 35 San Martín Chip Channel 1 6.70 1.5 469 30 22 San Martín Chip Channel 1 6.23 1.4 786 303 46 San Martín Chip Channel 2 5.16 0.7 10 47 130 San Martín Chip Channel 0.8 4.51 4.7 3285 133 407 San Martin Chip Channel 1.9 4.09 0.5 20 59 241 San Martin Chip Channel 0.7 3.37 0.4 201 223 202 San Martín Chip Channel 1.2 3.13 0.7 44 31 81 San Martin Chip Channel 2 2.84 2.3 290 262 46 San Martín Chip Channel 1 2.70 0.4 152 20 168 San Martín Chip Channel 1.2 2.59 2.7 1452 200 81 San Martín Chip Channel 0.9 2.44 0.5 16 16 26 San Martin Chip Channel 0.8 1.71 0.2 25 65 15 San Martin Chip Channel 2 1.65 0.2 17 77 49 San Martin Chip Channel 2 1.61 3.3 247 734 36 San Martin Chip Channel 2 1.59 0.3 78 205 28 San Martín Chip Channel 1 1.56 1.4 2464 1509 191 San Martín Chip Channel 2 1.27 0.2 10 21 31 San Martin Chip Channel 2 1.21 0.8 153 307 23 San Martin Chip Channel 2 1.12 2.0 151 323 45 San Martín Chip Channel 1.5 0.93 4.4 3714 2053 95 San Martín Chip Channel 2 0.81 1.2 169 27 68 San Martín Chip Channel 1.5 0.64 0.2 11 55 38 San Martín Chip Channel 2 0.62 0.2 10 18 96 San Martín Chip Channel 2 0.60 0.8 72 67 101 San Martin Chip Channel 2 0.59 0.8 5 43 133 San Martin Chip Channel 0.4 0.58 0.2 22 42 123 San Martin Chip Channel 1.3 0.57 0.2 73 124 87 San Martín Chip Channel 2 0.50 0.2 13 42 51

Represo Seco is a high grade sheeted and brecciated vein system with three generations of quartz; white, crystalline quartz and chalcedony-druzy, filling open spaces in granite two meters thick with a strike length of 65 meters at the Represo Seco site and is open ended. Rock chip samples indicate a strong possibility of stacked gold structures along faults in the granite host. Magna collected a trench sample that ran 7 g/t Au at Represo Seco. Mapping and sampling are ongoing to the southwest to the property boundary with outcrops containing stockwork with hematite, jarosite, limonite, sericite alteration, clays, chlorite, bands of crackled jasperoid silica, and fine-grained magnetite disseminated in fractures. The host rock is granite. Rock samples have been collected over a strike length of several kilometers and additional assay results will be reported when received.

Table 3:

Assay Results of Chip Rock Samples on Represo Seco Area Above 0.50 g/t Au.

AREA TYPE OF SAMPLE LENGTH Au g/t Ag g/t Pb PPM Zn PPM Cu PPM Represo Seco Chip Channel 0.5 7.41 2.8 226 142 153 Represo Seco Chip Channel 1.9 6.03 2.4 970 76 235 Represo Seco Chip Channel 1.8 5.08 1.7 576 65 209 Represo Seco Grab sample - 3.25 5.1 2417 398 190 Represo Seco Chip Channel 2.3 2.10 0.7 1312 26 179 Represo Seco Chip Channel 1 1.85 5.5 2799 128 540 Represo Seco Chip Channel 1 1.52 4.2 1538 107 177 Represo Seco Chip Channel 1 0.98 54.9 8102 60 1203 Represo Seco Chip Channel 1.5 0.71 10.6 5299 79 1255

Cueva del León hosts argillic altered intrusive felsic rocks that strike north south and dip 45-degrees generally to the west. Initial assays have been in the 1.3 to 3 g/t range. Located in the south-central portion of the property, it is an area with gold mineralization that extends in the direction of E-W, being the most notable evidence a series of historical mines occurring in a line of about 100-120 meters, the most important of which is La Cueva del Leon adit, developed along a vein of quartz and stockwork of quartz-hematite in a gneiss sequence. The mineralized area in its projection to the west is lost in the valley under the alluvial cover, towards Represo Seco as described above. It is necessary to extend the exploration in both directions of Cueva del Leon, perpendicular to the general dip of the known structure, to know its relationship with others exposed to the north and south.

Table 4:

Assay Results of Chip Rock Samples on Cueva del León Area Above 0.50 g/t Au.

AREA TYPE OF SAMPLE LENGTH Au g/t Ag g/t Pb PPM Zn PPM Cu PPM Cueva de León Chip Channel 1.1 4.99 23.1 14500 67 641 Cueva de León Chip Channel 1.0 4.28 4.5 2409 84 149 Cueva de León Chip Channel 1.2 2.03 6.5 4233 40 294 Cueva de León Chip Channel 1.5 1.90 23.9 6982 54 318 Cueva de León Chip Channel 1.0 1.80 3.8 1094 53 96 Cueva de León Chip Channel 1.2 1.01 6.4 2393 27 195 Cueva de León Chip Channel 2.4 0.99 9.1 4238 79 50 Cueva de León Chip Channel 1.8 0.83 2.4 329 66 29 Cueva de León Chip Channel 2.0 0.73 5.5 3804 37 88 Cueva de León Chip Channel 2.0 0.62 4.3 704 53 88 Cueva de León Chip Channel 1.1 0.59 5.0 1734 34 113

Figure 1: Exploration targets at San Judas Property, Trincheras, Sonora.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4f9eb44-642a-416b-bdba-334648cfd2e5

San Judas Property

The San Judas project is located at the southern end of the Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt or Sonora Mojave Mega Shear, a trend known to host several orogenic gold-bearing deposits within an area extending from north-western Mexico into the southwestern United States measuring more than 600 km long and 60 to 80 km wide. Of the deposits within the Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt are a number of large open pit heap leach gold operations such as La Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos and Nochebuena (Fresnillo PLC), San Francisco mine (Alio Gold Inc), Cerro Colorado (GoldGroup Mining Inc.), El Chanate (Alamos Gold Inc) and La Choya (Hecla Mining). Historic estimates of the combined gold reserves and resources identified within the trend to date total in excess of 10 million ounces of gold (Izaguirre et al., 2017), which is based on prior data and reports obtained and prepared by previous operators.

The oldest rocks within the property are a package of metamorphic rocks which include banded quartz-feldspathic gneiss and augen gneiss, granite, and green schist. All metamorphic rocks exhibit foliation which generally varies in strike direction from between 330-degrees to North and dips to the southwest generally at 45-degrees at Santa Lucia and Cueva de Lion. The strike direction at San Martin is generally North/South with sub vertical dips. Quartz veins generally follow foliation and strike of the metamorphic rocks.

The metamorphic rocks are intruded by a Tertiary igneous package, which includes granite with visible feldspar and quartz, and is porphyritic in texture. It appears that the granite was emplaced along low angle shear zones in the system.

QA/QC Program

Quality Assurance/Quality Control consists of the regular insertion of duplicates, blanks and certified reference standards into the sample stream. Check samples will be submitted to an umpire laboratory at the end of the drilling program. Samples are kept in a secure facility and transferred to Bureau Veritas in Hermosillo, Mexico in sealed containers on a weekly basis from the drill site by Company personnel. Personnel handling samples are using Corporation-approved protocols for all phases of chip logging, sample delineation, sample layout, and storage. Bureau Veritas is ISO 9001 certified. Bureau Veritas has a standard operating procedure (“SOP”) for all aspects of sample drop off, drying and preparation, digestion, instrument analysis, quality control assurance and computerized data reporting.

Qualified Person



James Baughman, (P.Geo.) Consulting Geologist and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for mineral Projects, has approved the applicable contents of this news release.

About Magna Gold Corp

Magna Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing quality precious metals properties in Mexico. The primary strength of the Corporation is the team of highly experienced mining professionals with a proven track record of developing properties in Mexico from discovery to production.

Magna is committed to advancing its 100% owned highly prospective mineral properties located in Sonora. The Corporation’s shares trade on the TSXV under the trading symbol “MGR" and OTCQB under the trading symbol “MGLQF”.

Magna takes social license seriously and employ local community members and services in its operations.

