Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organic Food Market, By Product Type (Fruits & Vegetables; Meat, Poultry & Dairy; Processed Food and Others), By Distribution Channel (Store-based Retail and Non-Store-based Retail), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Organic Food Market is projected to grow at 11% CAGR and surpass $ 220 billion by 2024.
Objective of This Study
Growing awareness regarding health benefits of organic food consumption, rising per capita spending on organic food products and increasing health concerns due to growing number of chemical poisoning cases are expected to drive the Global Organic Food Market in the coming years.
Ageing population, especially in Western Europe and North America, has greatly influenced the lifestyle choices and purchasing habits with more attention being given to disease prevention, which has pushed the demand for organic products across these regions over the last few years. In addition, continuing product innovations and aggressive marketing strategies adopted by major players and online retailers would positively influence the Global Organic Food Market during the forecast period.
Some of the leading players in the Global Organic Food Market are Danone, Hain Celestial Group Inc., EDEKA Handelsgesellschaft Nord GmbH, General Mills Inc., SFM, LLC., United Natural Foods INC., Nature's Path Foods, Inc., Amy's Kitchen, Organic Valley, Newman's Own, Aldi Einkauf GmbH & Co hogs, REWE Markt GmbH, Hipp GmbH & Co Vertrieb KG, Clif Bar & Company, Aurora Organic Dairy, SunOpta Inc., Stonyfield Farm, Inc., Harmony Organic, Eden Foods, Inc., Alnatura Produktions- und Handels GmbH, etc.
Years Considered in This Report
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Organic Food Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product Type (Fruits & Vegetables; Meat, Poultry & Dairy; Processed Food and Others)
5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Store-based Retail and Non-Store-based Retail)
5.2.3. By Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America and MEA)
5.2.4. By Company (2018)
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Product Type, By Distribution Channel and By Region)
6. North America Organic Food Market Outlook
7. Europe Organic Food Market Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific Organic Food Market Outlook
9. South America Organic Food Market Outlook
10. Middle East and Africa Organic Food Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)
14. Strategic Recommendations
